Holocaust Symposium
Ninth- through 12th-graders are invited to participate in Lappin Foundation’s Holocaust Symposium for Teens, co-sponsored by Jewish Teen Initiative of Boston, on Wednesdays, March 2 through April 6 , from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will learn about the Holocaust from primary sources, including film, Holocaust survivors, writings and more. The symposium is free to students of all faiths. A certificate of completion will be awarded to students who attend all the sessions with their cameras on. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, please contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
At Manchester’s library
MANCHESTER - Manchester-by-the Sea Library is hosting these programs:
Wednesdays, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., Tai Chi Classes — ages 18 and older join Susan Halpern weekly at Manchester Community Center through May. Focus on the Sun-style upright stance with small arm movements and short steps. Register with Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org..
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Songs for little ones — On Zoom with Ms. Carol. Register at 978-526-7711 or cbender@manchesterpl.org
From the Teen Loft:
Pick up a new DIY craft bag at the library to make a Valentine’s Day string heart. Don’t be surprised to discover a happy extra ball of joy inside!
Knit Wits’ teen knitting group needs a volunteer to lead weekly needles up. Contact Maile at mblack@manchesterpl.org, or 978-526-7711.
At Manchester museum
MANCHESTER — Though the Manchester Historical Museum will remain closed until late February for a major inventory, remote programs are being scheduled. Links will be published as soon as they are available. Some March events may go virtual. Please watch the museum’s Facebook page for the most current details and links. The lecture, “Newport aka West Manchester in 1907,” is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAdnSXj6_mo&t=11s. Contact the museum with questions at 978-526-7230, or info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org
Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., Gardening at the Trask House — a lecture with Cindy Brockway.
Sunday, March 6, 2 to 4 p.m., Spring Art Show Opening— Continues through April 9, Tuesdays- Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. St. Patrick Day free family fun— Stories and Activities at the Manchester library, 15 Union St.
Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Lecture with Kory Curcuru – The Booth Family, at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Members free, guest $10.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta amd omicron variants, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 6 p.m., through Feb. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., open to 12 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open to 12 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Fridays: Pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 12 only at Essex Town Hall Auditoriun, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11 and March 4. Only Pfizer available. Children must be accompanied by adult and a mask must be worn.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon. Registration required, indicate preference for Pfizer. Moderna or J&J. No walk-ins.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573. Parent mentoring
Parenting can be hard. Share your experience and lessons learned with another parent looking for a peer. Meet face-to-face weekly, enjoy activities together, strengthen confidence and self-esteem, get assistance in connecting with local resources, and talk confidentially about life’s challenges through one-on-one relationships between community volunteers and parents. This Pathways for Children program provides support to caregivers in obtaining their vocational, educational, and parenting goals. Pathways for Children is located at 29 Emerson Ave, Gloucester. If you’re interested, either as a mentor or a parent, contact social worker Tanya Cornetta at 978-515-5382 or tcornetta@pw4c.org.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
WhichCraft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives at the WhichCraft? sessions. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, if inclement weather, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.