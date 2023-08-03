Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
More 400+ tours
A project of the 400th+ Literary Committee, the Gloucester Literary Walking Tours have proved so popular that more dates have been added to the schedule, starting Saturday, Aug. 5, and again on Saturdays, Aug. 26, and Sept. 2 and 30. The tours are from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St., rain or shine. Home to great writers including the late 17th century feminist poet and writer Judith Sargent Murray, the 20th century’s Nobel Prize-winning poet T.S. Eliot, and Charles Olson and Vincent Ferrini who maintained a poetic dialogue, and Rudyard Kipling who wrote “Captains Courageous’ here. Henry Wordsworth Longfellow wrote “The Wreck of the Hesperus.’ Learn all about them and more with local literary raconteur Phil Storey who leads the tours, which are free, though donations will be gratefully accepted. Reservations are recommended at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/event/literary-gloucester-a-walking-tour/
Treasurer needed
The Gloucester High School Alumni Scholarship Fund’s treasurer of close to 30 years is resigning from this volunteer position. If you are an organized graduate of Gloucester High School with experience in record keeping, accounting, tech skills, and enjoy helping deserving students, you are who the fund needs. Please contact GHS Alumni Scholarship Fund Chairperson Janet Linsky Lemnah at w8_watcher@hotmail.com or call 978-317-6059.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back in Harvey Park every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an extra hour added to make sure you have plenty of time to shop and meet all the vendors. Enjoy fresh, local produce, artisanal crafts, fresh flowers, and baked goods. The market now accept SNAP payments on behalf of eligible vendors, and SNAP customers can receive a dollar-for-dollar match for up to $10 per market. Short term parking options are available. For more information, stop by the Farmers Market Booth or email us at rockportexchange01966@gmail.com.
‘Gloucester Story’
The Annisquam Village Players — the country’s longest running community theater — presents “Gloucester Story,” a musical based on the 1953 Russell Crouse Award-winning play by Clayton B. Stockbridge in four free, open air performances from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 10, 11, 12, and 13 on the docks at Maritime Gloucester. Known as the Plumber Playwright of Gloucester, Stockbridge crafted “Gloucester Story” to reflect the Cape Ann fishing industry in 1905 when schooners still ruled the seas and dory fishing claimed many lives. It tells the tale of a young son of a fish merchant dreaming about a life at sea, only to get his wish and some of the tragedy that came with it. Though free, reservations are required (a few seat will be reserved at the door for first come, first serve.)
Call for artists
MANCHESTER — The Friends of the Manchester Library will raise money with an art show and sale with 50% of proceeds donated for the continued maintenance of the library’s resources. The event will serve as a platform showcasing local artistic talent, and the Friends is now soliciting works for the show, scheduled for Oct. 20 to 22, at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library. The Friends is calling for artists and photographers who wish to be considered to submit up to five digital images in JPEG format to fallingforart@gmail.com by Aug. 30. JPEGs should be labelled with full name, title of work, and price. Questions? Email: fallingforart@gmail.com.
At Sawyer Free Library
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St., sails on through summer with activities for all on board. Unless noted, events will take place at the Main Street library location. For more information and to register where required, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Teen Summer Reading Contest - Students entering grades 6 to 12 track their summer reading through form on the Library’s website to qualify for weekly prizes.
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Open Play at the Library — Unstructured play for ages 0-2 with caregivers at Main Street location. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Thursday Aug. 3, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Gardening with Backyard Growers - Kids plant, water, weed, maintain and harvest a garden with Backyard Growers in this series of Thursday morning events. Meet at Library’s raised garden bed, by 88 Middle St. Registration required. Questions? crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Summer Crafts To Go — Register online for fun and festive crafts for you to bring home and make with your child. Pick up at 21 Main Street. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, Aug. 4, 3 to 4 p.m., Tweens and Teens design mugs — Supplies and snacks provided. You supply the creativity. Pick up mug the following week. Registration required. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday Aug. 8, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Professor Bugman Entomology Adventures — Kids and their families meet & greet insects, bugs and more with Professor Bugman at Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St.) Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Thursday Aug. 10, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Gardening with Backyard Growers — Kids plant, water, weed, maintain and harvest a garden with Backyard Growers in this series of Thursday morning events. Meet at Library’s raised garden bed, by 88 Middle St.). Registration required. Questions? crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.orgse (88 Middle Street). Registration required. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Thursday, Aug. 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Heather Atwood: “The Color of Light” –- Poignant and thoughtful documentary series presents stories of Cape Ann artists and vibrant artistic tradition of the region. On library screen, 21 Main St. Free and open to all. Registration requested. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, Aug. 11, 2 to 5 p.m., YGSC Field Trip: Maritime Gloucester — 4th to 8th graders help raise the sails on the Schooner Ardelle as they learn what it takes to be a sailor. Learn about invasive crab species, oysters with hands-on dissection. Permission slips required. Registration required. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Gloucester Reads: Community Conversation with Author Kiley Reid — Author of the award-winning Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid reads and discusses virtually at Gloucester Stage Company. 6 p.m. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Thursday, Aug. 17, 5 to 7 p.m., Gloucester Counts Down to Kindergarten! - Citywide family event for incoming kindergarten students and their families! Lots of fun activities, children can sign up for a library card, meet school staff, enjoy outdoor entertainment and much more! Event to be held at Gloucester High School Field House. Questions? Contact: crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, Aug. 18, 11 to 11:45 a.m., Musical Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson –- fun, stories, singing, dancing and playing music at the library’s 21 Main Street location. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, Aug. 18, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., YGSC Field Trip: Mass Audubon Tree Walk and Talk — Fourth- to eighth graders learn natural ecosystems on 2-hour nature walk in Historic Dogtown with Mass Audubon experts; practice vital science skills. Registration & Permission Slips required. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8 to 9 p.m., Author Talk with Cassandra Clare— Mega best selling author of fantasy fiction discusses new work, ‘The Last Hours series: Chain of Thorns.’ This is a virtual event. Registration required. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Thursday, Aug. 24, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Gardening & Stories with Backyard Growers— Kids plant, water, weed, maintain and harvest a garden with Backyard Growers in this series of Thursday morning events. Meet at Library’s raised garden bed, by 88 Middle St.). Registration required. Questions? crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to noon,, Gloucester Literary Tour — All welcome to learn more about Gloucester’s literary history of Gloucester. SFL Meeting Room, 21 Main St. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m., A Year Inside College Admissions: An Author Talk with Jeff Selingo — How do colleges select their freshmen? n this conversation, Jeff Selingo shares his expert knowledge. A virtual event. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 6 to 8 p.m., CODA Screening –- the award-winning film, CODA, will be screened at 21 Main Street library. Free and open to all. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org..
Rabies clinics
Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting rabies vaccination and microchip clinics for community pet owners, by reserved appointment only at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Aug. 16, and 30; and Fridays, Aug. 4 and 18. Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians and microchips will be administered by trained staff. Three-year vaccines are available to pets with proof of prior rabies vaccination.
The clinics are at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Cost is $20 per rabies vaccine, $20 per microchip, and $35 for a combination of vaccine and microchip. Appointments can be reserved at bit.ly/caaaclinics. More information is available by emailing info@capeannanimalaid.org or calling 978-283-6055.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Aug. 4, trip to the Lynn Museum —1897 cultural center collects, preserves and illuminates the city’s vibrant history. Van will begin to pick up at 10a.m., return around 1 p.m. Admission is free, $2 donation if able. Register as noted above.
Monday, Aug. 7, trip to the Peabody Essex Museum — Collections from 1700s to today, showcasing Salem’s history of trading. Van pick up starts at 10 a.m. Admission free; $2 donation if able. Register as noted above.
Sail races
The Eastern Point Yacht Club is hosting Thursday Night Sailing Races, which are free and open to the public, through Aug. 31. Start time is 6 p.m. off Eastern Point between Niles and Raymond’s Beaches, with the race committee on VHF 72 after 5 p.m. Races are typically one hour to an hour and a half and are scored under PHRF handicap. Questions? Call 978-283-3520 ahead of time, refer to VHF on the water.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center is on hiatus for the summer and will resume Labor Day. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.W