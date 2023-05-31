Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Pride Flag raising
The Pride flag raising at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave, will take place Wednesday, May 31, at 2:30 p.m., continuing an annual tradition of acceptance and respect in Gloucester. The event kicks off Pride Month in June, which celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer pride and culture. A proclamation will be read by the city to mark the occasion. All members of the public are invited to attend and show their support.
Car wash
The Rockport High School Class of 2025 on Saturday, June 2, is hosting a fundraising car wash at Advance Auto Parts, 146 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car wash is free but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will help with the Class of 2025’s junior and senior year expenses such as prom and graduation. In case of inclement weather, the car wash will be moved to Saturday, June 10. Questions may be sent to class co-advisor Scott Larsen, slarsen@rpk12.org.
Matter of Balance
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Beverly Council on Aging, presents the free workshop “A Matter of Balance” on Tuesdays, June 13 through Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Beverly Senior Center, 90 Colon St. in Beverly. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org. More info: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance-june-august-2023/
Senior Health Day
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Council on Aging observes National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 31, by offering free fitness classes all day. Open to everyone in the Cape Ann community age 60 and older. Intro to line dancing with Tina LaFlam from 9 to 10 a.m.; hearing screening with Beauport Hearing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; yoga from 10:45 to 11 45 a.m. with Susan Himmi; fitness sampler with Elizabeth Reed from 1 to 2 p.m.; and the day wraps with a special restorative yoga session with Ann St. Pierre from 6 to 7:30 p.m., a practice readily accessible to all fitness levels. Community members should bring their own yoga mats and a blankets for yoga. Normally classes are $4 to $5. Non residents of Rockport are welcome to take advantage of the programs, classes and activities at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway in Rockport.
Blood drives
During Trauma Awareness Month, the American Red Cross needs donors to help ensure a strong, stable blood supply is available at a moment’s notice. Type O negative blood donors are especially critical for emergencies.
Drives are being held at:
Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave., on Thursday, June 1, both from 2 to 7 p.m.
Manchester-by-the-Sea Community Center, 40 Beach St. in Manchester, hosts a drive Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment to donate at these drives or other times.