Old Sloop Rummage Sale
ROCKPORT — The Old Sloop Fair Rummage Sale, a true Rockport tradition, will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26, rain or shine, at the First Congregation Church of Rockport, 12 School St. The handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall will be stocked with gently used items, in good condition, at reasonable prices. There will be clothing for men, women, children, toddlers, and infants; coats, jackets, sweaters, pants, jeans; belts, scarves, backpacks, handbags, totes, luggage, boots, and shoes. Also, boutique apparel and domestic accessories for evry room and need in the home. For more information, visit oldsloop.org. Questions? Email fair@oldsloop.org or call 978-546-6638.
Fishermen’s Memorial Service
The annual Fishermen’s Memorial Service will be this Saturday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. This service is to remember and honor all of those who have lost their lives in the long history of Gloucester’s fishing industry. The service starts with a procession from the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., down Middle Street, across Western Avenue and onto Stacy Boulevard. Everyone is invited to join the procession. It is led by a line of drummers and many of those walking carry flowers to toss into the sea at the end of the ceremony to remember loved ones or hold boat oars carrying the names of Gloucester fishing boats, past and present.
Please join the Fishermen’s Memorial Service Committee in remembering those who lost their lives fishing from America’s oldest seaport. .
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door's new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within one to three business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Exchange open
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Annisquam Village, Gloucester, is open for the 2023 season. Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.annisquamexchange.com.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Aug. 18, trip to Bearskin Neck — Rockport's colorfully scenic bazaar shops, art and great easting on the harbor front. The van will start picking up at 10:15 a.m. with a return by 2 p.m. Register as noted above.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 12 noon, Senior cook out at at Tuck’s Point— Catered by the Causeway Restaurant, with lobster rolls, chicken salad rolls, fish chowder, pasta, chips, pickles, beverage and dessert. $12 per senior. Entertainment by Davis Bates, musician, Pre-paid reservation by Aug. 17.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, Monthly Mystery Ride — work up an appetite, hop on the van and head for a good time at a surprise destination on the North Shore; Pick up starts noon, return by 2 p.m. Register as noted above.
Friday, Aug. 25, trip to Trader Joe's — and Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, Walmart. Van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Register as noted above.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, trip to The Old Manse in Concord — 1770 home of patriot minister William Emerson, a National Historic Landmark, and center of Concord’s political, literary, and social revolutions. Van pick up starts at 10 a.m. Admission is free; $2 donation if able. Register as noted above
Friday, Sept. 1, trip to Salem Willows — Chop Suey sandwiches, ice cream at Hobbs. Popcorn, taffy, Clam Shack, arcade. The van will start picking up seniors at 11:00 a.m. Return is expected around 2:00 p.m. For further information or to sign up, please call the C.O.A. Office at (978)526-7500.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, learn all about pizza from South Shore Bar Pizza — Sample pizza at free event at the Congregational Chapel. 11:30 am. Transportation available. Register as above.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door's food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Hopper at CAM
“Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann is now running now at the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester and through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and are sale at www.capeannmuseum.org. Admission, which includes both "Edward Hopper & Cape Ann" and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Cape Ann Arts Alive
Registration is open for Cape Ann Arts Alive's 2023 summer program 2023. “Time and Tide ~ Gloucester 1623, before and after" is an experiential performance/art program that fosters 6- to 12-year-olds appreciation for the unique culture of Cape Ann, and, along with teen mentors (age 13-17) nurtures their sense of belonging to the ongoing story of this unique region. Through music, visual arts, theater, dance, the program strives to cultivate curiosity, encourage artistic expression, and build confidence. Activities run from Aug. 21 to 25, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, with excursions to the Cape Ann Museum and to the schooner Adventure for a harbor sail. There will be openings in the fall for the CAAA Singers, who'll perform at Schooner Festival on Labor Day weekend and the annual Middle Street Walk on Dec. 9, as well as other Gloucester 400+ community events. Call 978-283-1708.
Sail races
The Eastern Point Yacht Club is hosting Thursday Night Sailing Races, which are free and open to the public, through Aug. 31. Start time is 6 p.m. off Eastern Point between Niles and Raymond's Beaches, with the race committee on VHF 72 after 5 p.m. Races are typically one hour to an hour and a half and are scored under PHRF handicap. Questions? Call 978-283-3520 ahead of time, refer to VHF on the water.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children's Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Tai chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
On Monday, Aug. 21, the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting a Cribbage Night. The tournament begins at 6:15 p.m. Entry fee is $10 per person. For questions, please contact the church at 978-283-2817 or www.wgtccucc@gmail.net. The website is www.wgtccucc.org
Cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center is on hiatus for the summer and will resume Labor Day. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale's Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Walk challenge
Registration is now open for Rockport and Manchester residents to enter the "Walk Massachusetts Challenge." Stay healthy and win prizes for yourself and your Council on Aging. There are six challenges for different fitness levels, running through Oct. 31. As you complete each, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, their respective Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for fitness programing. To register, visit: walkmachallenge.com. For those who want to walk but don’t have access to a computer, the Council on Aging can help you with that. Eligible for Massachusetts residents 18 years old and up.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won't have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it's absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave., is offering the following free public programs this August. Although the programs are free, there is a parking fee of $5 for Massachusetts license plates and $20 for other state license plates. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours are available with advance reservations. For information about the listings or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham, ramona.latham@mass.gov, call 978-546-2997 or visit halibut.point@mass.gov
Sunday, Aug. 20, Birding Basics Walk, 8 to 10 a.m. Meet at parking area — For all ages welcome to stroll seaside treasure with Birding Basics. Watch field and water species. Learn bird sounds, habits, and fight patterns. Great views. Bring binoculars if you have. Rain or shine.
More 400+ tours
A project of the 400th+ Literary Committee, the Gloucester Literary Walking Tours have proved so popular that more dates have been added to the schedule on Saturdays, Aug. 26, and Sept. 2 and 30. The tours are from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at Sawyer Free Library's temporary location, 21 Main St., rain or shine. Home to great writers including the late 17th century feminist poet and writer Judith Sargent Murray, the 20th century's Nobel Prize-winning poet T.S. Eliot, and Charles Olson and Vincent Ferrini who maintained a poetic dialogue, and Rudyard Kipling who wrote “Captains Courageous' here. Henry Wordsworth Longfellow wrote “The Wreck of the Hesperus.' Learn all about them and more with local literary raconteur Phil Storey who leads the tours, which are free, though donations will be gratefully accepted. Reservations are recommended at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/event/literary-gloucester-a-walking-tour/
Treasurer needed
The Gloucester High School Alumni Scholarship Fund's treasurer of close to 30 years is resigning from this volunteer position. If you are an organized graduate of Gloucester High School with experience in record keeping, accounting, tech skills, and enjoy helping deserving students, you are who the fund needs. Please contact GHS Alumni Scholarship Fund Chairperson Janet Linsky Lemnah at w8_watcher@hotmail.com or call 978-317-6059.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back in Harvey Park every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an extra hour added to make sure you have plenty of time to shop and meet all the vendors. Enjoy fresh, local produce, artisanal crafts, fresh flowers, and baked goods. The market now accept SNAP payments on behalf of eligible vendors, and SNAP customers can receive a dollar-for-dollar match for up to $10 per market. Short term parking options are available. For more information, stop by the Farmers Market Booth or email us at rockportexchange01966@gmail.com.
Call for artists
MANCHESTER — The Friends of the Manchester Library will raise money with an art show and sale with 50% of proceeds donated for the continued maintenance of the library’s resources. The event will serve as a platform showcasing local artistic talent, and the Friends is now soliciting works for the show, scheduled for Oct. 20 to 22, at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library. The Friends is calling for artists and photographers who wish to be considered to submit up to five digital images in JPEG format to fallingforart@gmail.com by Aug. 30. JPEGs should be labelled with full name, title of work, and price. Questions? Email fallingforart@gmail.com.
At Sawyer Free Library
Gloucester's Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St., sails on through summer with activities for all on board. Unless noted, events will take place at the Main Street library location. For more information and to register where required, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Teen Summer Reading Contest - Students entering grades 6 to 12 track their summer reading through form on the Library's website to qualify for weekly prizes.
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Open Play at the Library — Unstructured play for ages 0-2 with caregivers at Main Street location. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 5 to 7 p.m., Gloucester Counts Down to Kindergarten! - Citywide family event for incoming kindergarten students and their families! Lots of fun activities, children can sign up for a library card, meet school staff, enjoy outdoor entertainment and much more! Event to be held at Gloucester High School Field House. Questions? Contact: crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, Aug. 18, 11 to 11:45 a.m., Musical Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson –- fun, stories, singing, dancing and playing music at the library’s 21 Main Street location. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, Aug. 18, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., YGSC Field Trip: Mass Audubon Tree Walk and Talk — Fourth- to eighth graders learn natural ecosystems on 2-hour nature walk in Historic Dogtown with Mass Audubon experts; practice vital science skills. Registration & Permission Slips required. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8 to 9 p.m., Author Talk with Cassandra Clare— Mega best selling author of fantasy fiction discusses new work, 'The Last Hours series: Chain of Thorns.' This is a virtual event. Registration required. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Thursday, Aug. 24, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Gardening & Stories with Backyard Growers— Kids plant, water, weed, maintain and harvest a garden with Backyard Growers in this series of Thursday morning events. Meet at Library’s raised garden bed, by 88 Middle St. ). Registration required. Questions? crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to noon,, Gloucester Literary Tour — All welcome to learn more about Gloucester's literary history of Gloucester. SFL Meeting Room, 21 Main St. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m., A Year Inside College Admissions: An Author Talk with Jeff Selingo — How do colleges select their freshmen? n this conversation, Jeff Selingo shares his expert knowledge. A virtual event. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 6 to 8 p.m., CODA Screening — the award-winning film, CODA, will be screened at 21 Main Street library. Free and open to all. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Pancake Breakfast
The Rotary Club of Gloucester will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the same weekend as the the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce's Gloucester Waterfront Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20. Both events take place in in Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester, and a special free parking area is available for Pancake Breakfast attendees. Tickets are $9, $5 for children 6 and younger, and are available at www.gloucesterrotary.org, or at the door.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library's has a full schedule to take you through the rest of the summer.: Library summer hours are: closed on Saturdays and Sundays until September. Please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Summer Reading for Teens, ages 11 to 18 — Teens can stop in the library at any time to pick up bingo sheets and instructions to win cool prizes all summer long.
Wednesdays at 3 to 4 p.m., Summer Art and Sensory— Kids explore their creativity with different art materials. Step by step, hands on and guided for for kids in pre-k –2nd grade. through summer. Space is limited and registration required for each week’s session.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group's heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32's 500 Club, which raises money for the organization's scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Tour de Greenbelt
ESSEX — Registration for the Tour de Greenbelt — Cycle for Land Conservation on Sept. 16 at www.ecga.org/tourdegreenbelt. Registration is open through Sept. 10 for this annual event to benefit Greenbelt’s local land conservation work. Untimed routes include a 25-mile and 50-mile road option, and a 40-mile and (new this year!) 28-mile Gravel Grinder option. Venture past open fields, into state forests, and along local farmland while passing more than 50 properties forever protected by Greenbelt. After the ride, cyclists can enjoy food and live music under the big tent at Cox Reservation on Eastern Avenue in Essex.
Happy as a Clam 5K
ESSEX — Special early bird pricing is in effect until Sept. 1 for those who register for the 2023 Happy as a Clam 5k Race, Walk & Fun Dashes at www.essex5k.org. Event date is Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. and it is open to runners and walkers of all ages who want to support Essex Elementary School and all the enrichment programs the students hope to enjoy throughout the year. Create a team of family, friends, or co-workers and receive a registration discount, along with the ability to motivate each other through the training process. There will be a special Team Prize as well.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For more information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center, 17 Pickering St., where, unless otherwise noted, all events will take place.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m, Games with Gil at the Senior Center -- Try you hand at board games and you'll never be board, Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon and more.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m., Arts & Crafts.
Wednesdays 1 to 3 p.m., Computer and Tech help with Curt-- assistance with computer, tablet, phone, etc. Drop-in, no reservations required. .
Second Wednesdays of the month, 10:30 am. Hearing Wellness-- meets as a group with new focus each month.
Tuesday, Sept. 5, 12:15 p.m, Mystery ride-- Join the adventure as we head out on a scenic ride and a sweet treat! $5 per person. Meet at 12:15 pm at Memorial Park; van departs 12:30 pm. Free but seats are limited. Call 978-768-7932 to sign up.
Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m., Balance in motion -- Tuesdays and Fridays, $5 donation requested.
Mondays, 9:30 a.m., Groove Fitness Video -- get your dancing shoes on and join this fun, energetic dance class! Video, no instructor.
Last Tuesday of each month, 1 p.m., Monthly Book Club -- Join us for a lively discussion about the current book of the month and other topics. Next meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 29, to discuss “The Shell Seekers” by Rosamund Pilcher. Multiple copies available to borrow but must be returned New members welcome!
FinnFunn
A public event on Oct. 27 to 29, partners Gloucester 400+ and the Cape Ann Finns present 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend to spotlight the Finnish community on Cape Ann as part of G400+’s initiative to call attention to the ethnic groups that helped shape Gloucester. Residents and people living nearby who are curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find engaging program choices at their Gloucester and Rockport doorsteps as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann's immigrant groups. Go to finnfun.org for complete details and registration online or by telephone for weekend, day, and/or single events.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children's library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester's Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) 186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Armenian picnic
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual Armenian picnic Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. The church is at 1280 Boston Road in Haverhill.
Live music is by the Jason Naroian Ensemble. The menu will include lamb shish, losh and chicken kebab; kheyma, a vegetarian plate; and beverages. Also, a cash bar and cash raffles, all in an air-conditioned hall. Bring lawn chairs for sitting outside. Tours of the new church will be given. For more information, visit hyepointearmenianchurch.org or call 978-372-9227.
Musical 400+ Salute
The Cape Ann Community Band will perform a “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary” on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. As the highlight of the 2023 Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series, it will feature music special to Cape Ann. Musical David Benjamin has selected music from virtually every ethnic group to have emigrated here over the centuries, and will introduce local young musicians on the rise for a program of “Fantastic music overlooking the outer harbor." Admission and Parking are free. Restrooms are ADA accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. For concert information and remaining schedule, visit: www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
'Romeo & Juliet'
ROCKPORT — "Romeo & Juliet" are star-crossed lovers again on the outdoor tented stage at at Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St, Rockport, now through from Aug. 20. It's a fresh new family-friendly take Shakespeare's tragic lovers, complete with dancing, sword fights and fun. Yes, fun! For tickets and more information, visit: windhover.org/events. Questions? 978-546-3611
Quarry Dance 2023
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park and Windhover Center for Performing Arts once again present Quarry Dance! from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, near the Halibut Point Visitor Center, 4 Gott Ave., Route 127, in Rockport. New York City's much acclaimed Allison Cook-Beatty Dance Company, brings cutting edge contemporary dance to the quarries of Rockport to bring attention to the importance of protecting these natural treasures. of Cape Ann for future generations. All are welcome to this free performance. For information, contact: windhover.org, or email: email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov.
Comedy Show
Tickets are available for the annual Gloucester Rotary Comedy Night, featuring Carolyn Plummer, Jim Colliton, Jimmy Cash, and Boston's Dave Rattigan on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available from Ruth Pino (ruth@ruthpino.com, 978-764-6710.) Get them now, this event is a perennial sell-out. Visit www.scampscomedy.com.
Gentile band concerts
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, has begun the Antonio Gentile 2023 free Summer Concert Series, ending on Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m., with the Rico Barr Band. All concerts are held Sundays at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. The weekend of Aug. 19 and 20 features two concerts; the Cape Ann Community Band's “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary,” Saturday, Aug. 19, then Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Captain Stan plus Ellen Ford play on Aug. 20. In case of rain, the 90-minute concerts will be held the following Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., except Aug. 20 with a rain date of the following Monday.
Rabies clinics
Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting rabies vaccination and microchip clinics for community pet owners, by reserved appointment only at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30; and Friday, Aug. 18. Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians and microchips will be administered by trained staff. Three-year vaccines are available to pets with proof of prior rabies vaccination.
The clinics are at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Cost is $20 per rabies vaccine, $20 per microchip, and $35 for a combination of vaccine and microchip. Appointments can be reserved at bit.ly/caaaclinics. More information is available by emailing info@capeannanimalaid.org or calling 978-283-6055.
Rockport Legion Band
ROCKPORT — The Rockport American Legion Band — volunteer musicians — presents concerts every Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St. in Rockport. The schedule Aug. 20, A Haunted Bandstand; and Aug. 27, the Band Played On.
Evening of folk music
On Friday, Aug. 18, the Manship Artists Residency and Dan King present an Evening with Local Folk curated from the Gloucester 400+ Manship Folk Music Project featuring Bill Gleason, Charlee Bianchini, Audi and Peter Souza, and King. The music starts at 5:30 p.m. Space is limited, advance registration required. For more info, tickets, and location/directions, visit ManshipArtists.org.
Windhover Gala Benefit
ROCKPORT — Attend the annual gala benefit at Rockport's Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 247 Granite Ave. (Route 127), which, on Aug. 23, will deliver food, music, and dance. The fundraiser helps support the community of artists and healers who make Windhover their summer home. Enjoy bluegrass and folk music, wander the rustic grounds, gather at picnic tables, choose from a variety of wines, cocktails, beers. Eat three course dinner under the tent and take in performance excerpts by New York’s modern Alison Cook Beatty ensemble. American Songbook music and jazz are your summer soundtrack for a perfect evening. The $125 ticket, available at https://windhover.org/ goes to support not just Windhover, but local arts and artists.
Sit 'n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit 'n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
At Essex library
ESSEX — Summer comes fully loaded for learning and creating fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Thursdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Read and Meet Book Group for second- and third-graders. Registration required.
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Mondays, Rosey the Raccoon lottery — Spot Rosey in an Essex business visible from the street. Call, email or stop in to be entered into a lottery for a prize.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Wednesdays, 5 p.m., Read to Jackson the Black Lab — Sign up for 15 minute reading slot. Register at www.essexpubliclibrary.org or call 978-768-7410.
Wonderbooks! New for kids — Great selection of audio sing-along and print bound picture books for literacy and fun! And don't forget educational tablets.