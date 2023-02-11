Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to noon, Mindfulness Meditation — with Alida Bryant, Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. Guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested but not required for every other Thursday in February and March.
Valentine card-crafting station available Saturday, Feb. 11. 2 cards, envelopes and stamps. reserve your kit at pick-up it up curbside.
Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., Seaside Saturday in the Children’s Room— themed stories, crafts and activities. Please register on their website or call: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com, or call 978-468-5489.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m, to 12:30 p.m., Cookbook Throwdown — second Saturday of every month with recipes from our library shelves. February’s pick is “One-pan Wonders: fuss-free meals for your sheet pan, Dutch oven, skillet, roasting pan, casserole, and slow cooker” by the editors at America’s Test Kitchen. Sign up for a recipe online and bring your dish with utensils needed.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
At Essex library
ESSEX – February is fully scheduled for fun, leaning and creating at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m., Buildwave: A STEM Adventure— Kindergarten to sixth-grade workshop that feels like a video game, with building materials including “Lego” “PlusPlus” and custom-made Buildwave materials. Audiovisual setup features animations and music. For more about Buildwave, visit: www.buildwave.com.
Monday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier— in recognition of Black History Month, author Ted Reinstein discusses his book, in person, third floor auditorium. No registration.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m., Community Book Group — Discussion of “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz. New comers welcome.
Coming to the Children’s Room during February Break — Register now, for this informative, interactive sharing of mammals, insects, reptiles and more.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4 to 5 p.m, Hearthside Book Group— to discuss ‘The Sweetness of Water’ by Nathan Harris. at the library or on Zoom. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for more information. Copies at the circulation desk, curbside pickup or by home delivery.
Wednesday, Feb. 15. 7 to 8 p.m., Abolition’s Foot Soldiers: Female Anti-Slavery Societies — in Antebellum Massachusetts. The distinctively feminist contours of antebellum abolitionism and how its successes and failures can inform contemporary feminist organizing.
Thursdays, Feb. 16 and 23, March 2 and 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Bracelet Making — with June for ages 8 to 14. All materials supplied, snacks on hand. Registration required for techniques/designs that interest you. Only 10 spots, so register ASAP.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Diversity Book Group — “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown. Group meets monthly at the library. Book copies available at the front desk for reading a month prior. February we will read and discuss “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown.
Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m., Family Movie Afternoon — (date changed from Feb. 4) in the Children’s Room.A 2018 animated, super-hero story, with sequel coming in June. Recommended for ages 8+.
Mondays, Feb. 27 thru April 10, 3:30 p.m., F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities — a 7-week series for families and ages 3.5 to 6 are to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender
Shakespeare auditions
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe is looking for actors and crew for its spring production of Christopher Marlowe’s “King Edward II.” Rehearsals, starting March 14, and performances the last week of April and first week of May will be at the Annisquam Village Hall on Leonard Street in Gloucester. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Performances will be Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. On stage or off, come and take part in Cape Ann’s oldest currently active community theater. For more information or to audition, email cast2008@prodigy.net.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com..
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Thrift shopping
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offers quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages in its Regal Rummage Shop. Donations of quality children’s clothing are be also welcomed. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MasterCard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Rain barrels
ROCKPORT — According to the EPA, rain barrels can save the average homeowner 1,300 gallons of water, decrease runoff and allow water to seep back into the ground slowly, thereby reducing polluted water run off. Rockport residents can use a rain barrel to be part of the solution. To participate in The Great American Rain Barrel Program, please visit:https://www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select Rockport as your town. Barrels are $89 each painted and $84 unpainted, available for pick up on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rockport DPW Garage, 2 DPW Way, Rockport. Deadline for purchase is April 2 at midnight.
Organ masterworks Internationally renowned Korean organ virtuoso Joonho Park will perform organ masterworks on the 1893 Hutchings-Fisk pipe organ in the historic 1806 Gloucester Meetinghouse on Saturday, Feb. 11. The program includes works by Gigout, Bach, Fauré, Mendelssohn, Dupré, Mozart, Liszt, and Vierne. Park’s artistry has earned him international recognition and awards. This is Park’s second appearance in Gloucester. Tickets are available online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. General seating $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 free. The Gloucester Meetinghouse is at the Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Gloucester census The census is conducted annually in the City of Gloucester as required by state law. Keeping resident information up to date is helpful for public safety, state/federal funding and remaining an active voter at the address you are registered to vote. Please review the instructions on the census form, sign and return as soon as possible. You may do so either of two ways. 1) By mailing the completed form back to the city clerk’s office, or 2) Leaving it in the drop box in the hallway outside the city clerk’s office. Please note: due to a printing error for some voters, the voter registration status field in column “A” is not complete. However, the Secretary of State’s office is the official record and that should be correct. You may check your voter registration at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by contacting the city clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov. Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the New Yea with great programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934. Also, please note: the library’s new hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play — Board Game Time for Adults at the library. While kids with caregivers and teens are not excluded, this group focuses on offering a laid-back afternoon for adults. In the Trustees Room. Just drop in!
Saturdays We Craft!, 10 a.m. children’s room— join the craft table for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts are placed on the table at 10:00 a.m. and are available as long as supply lasts! No registration.
Monday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Sit & Knit Circle — New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation
Monday, Feb. 13, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting — come unwind after school in the Brenner Room with the library’s collection of LEGO bricks, or create with crafting supplies. Children under 9 with caregiver. Registration required as above.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10 to 10:30 a.m.Preschool Storytime— in the Brenner Room for stories and songs for preschoolers with a caregiver.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee— in the Brenner Room for the 2000 American sports drama film. Masks encouraged
Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. Bob Dylan Revisited on Zoom— on the road with Dylan through the 1960’s. From his childhood in Minnesota, to folk troubadour to becoming the rock/poet enigma of his time. Statewide “Virtual Networking Group for 50 & Older on Zoom. Must register as above to receive Zoom link
Wednesday Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. , Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group— meets on Zoom the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, includes a presentation and hands-on workshop, guest speakers, access to hiring managers, Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (new time) caregiver-and-child group — in person in the children’s room to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register as above.
Wednesday, 2 to 3:45 p.m. iGames People Play— n the Trustees Room for adults. Checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze or any other board game that you wish to bring or access one of these games that the library already owns. NO SIGN-UPS, just drop in!
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m., Aeschylus and Euripides — in the Trustees Room. Two Greek Tragedians With Very Different Worldviews. How different their worldview were and how relevant they are to today’s world. Limited to 10 masked, masks required, as well as registration as above.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons— new day, new time for this hugely popular role playing game in the Trustees Room. Register as above. https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Thursday, Feb. 16, at 3:30 p.m., Rescue Readers with Cape Ann Animal Aid— read to dogs or puppies waiting to be adopted. Help socialize and acclimate these amazing animals to human voices. Make a new furry friend! Register as above.
Thursday, Feb, 16, 6: p.m. Rockport Library Movie Discussion Group — on Zoom to discuss a movie and its content. Watch film in advance, for free from Rockport Public Library by registering at https://rockportlibrary.kanopy.com/. Films also be available via NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME. Register as above for Zoom link.
Friday, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. Anime Club in the Brenner Room— Watch popular anime Spy x Family and enjoy some snacks. World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man! Register as above at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Business After Hours Mark your calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 15, and head over to Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St., for the next Greater Cape Ann Chamber networker between 5 and 7 p.m. Join chamber members for light appetizers and a ribbon-cutting to celebrate Woodman’s recent renovations and re-opening now that the work is completed. Cash bar available. Free to members; guests pay $10. Please register to attend at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/business-after-hours-woodman-s-of-essex-24657 Irish Sweepstakes
Try your luck by buying a ticket for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Irish Sweepstakes. Several “pots of gold” amounting to$20,000 will be awarded: grand prize is $10,000, second prize is $2,500, five third prizes of $1,000, and five fourth prizes of $500. Tickets are $100 each and only 400 will be sold. Tickets will be distributed to chamber board members to sell, or visit the Greater Cape Ann Chamber at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, or call 978-283-1601. Ticket purchase includes admittance to the Irish Sweepstakes Day party and drawing Thursday, March 16, at Gloucester Elks at Bass Rocks from 5 to 7 p.m.
Seaside Garden Club
The subject is roses at Seaside Garden Club’s Valentine Day’s meeting. Guest speaker Teresa Mosher, a leading garden and rose consultant in New England, will share how her passion for flowers started as a child when her dad would start seedlings and plant them, teaching important life lessons in the process. Join this program on easy rose care with an informative Q&A with Mosher who has over 40 years experience, holds many certifications and awards and was past president of the New England Rose Society. Her books, “A Year in My Rose Garden” and “How Roses Touch Our Lives” will be available for purchase. Seaside Garden Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St., Manchester, at 7 p.m. social time, for 7:30 pm. program. There is a $5 guest fee.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this February. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 1 to 2 p.m., author talk — with award-winning author Grace M. Cho discussing her memoir, ‘Tastes Like War’ a hybrid text about a daughter’s search for the roots of her mother’s schizophrenia. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Friday, Feb. 17, 3 to 5 p.m., Tween Take-Away Craft: Cacti Rock Pot – take-away craft kit for tweens has all materials to make your own cacti rock pot. No watering required. For students in grades 4-8. Registration is required. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ladies Night - Sawyer Free’s Romance Book Club discusses ‘Duchess If You Dare’ by Anabelle Bryant, at 21 Main St. Open to all. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Friday, Feb. 24, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Young Scientist Club Techy Turtle Relays — Students grades 4 to 8 learn the work of NOAA Sea Turtle Stranding and Disentanglement programs and mock turtle rescues using Sphero Robots. Meet at 21 Main St. Registration required. Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 to 5 p.m., author talk with Sadeqa Johnson — join award winning author of ‘Yellow Wife’ – for an invigorating conversation about her new novel ‘The House of Eve.’ in which the lives of two women collide in an unexpected way. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 to 5 p.m., author talk with Cassandra Clare — join bestselling author of ‘The Mortal Instruments Series’ online snd learn about her new book in ‘The Last Hours’ series, Chain of Thorns. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
‘Annisquam,’ the play Gloucester Stage presents “Annisquam,” on Friday, March 10, and Saturday March 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. This dark-comic-tragedy deals with adult themes and issues as it follows the decline and fall of a deeply troubled mental health professional who is in dire need of some professional help himself. Authored by Rockport Psychologist Lawrence Hennessy, and billed as a “Dark Psychological Night of Theater” it will be performed at The Gloucester Stage, 267 E Main St, Gloucester. Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34549?_ga=2.238185792.1527674470.1675511962-523842585.1675511962, or through the box office. Call 978-281-4433. Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main Street, Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Israel @ 75
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join Ido Aharoni as Israel’s 75th anniversary approaches for a look at “What’s in Store for Israel’s Next 75 Years?” on Tuesday, March 14, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Aharoni is a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. The session is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom links. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated, but not necessary. Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library open
A Little Lending Library for Children has opened at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center. An exciting new children’s books community sharing program, the library is located at the writing cottage on the campus of the community center, 9 Vulcan St.
Cribbage
Drop in for an informal evening of cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center, any Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
Stories and fun Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org. Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children’s Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER —
The Manchester Council on Aging has the following programs on tap for seniors to get your New Year off to a great start. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, trip to Wegmans in Burlington — with lunch at their Market Café. Senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m. Return expected around 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17, trip to Walmart in Danvers. — Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.