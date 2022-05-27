Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Needy Meds webinars
With over $325,013,936.87 in prescription costs saved to date by subscribers with the free NeedyMeds card, the Gloucester-based nonprofit has grown into an invaluable health and medication resource for the city’s residents. Its free webinars are open to all with a free app that lets you gather, manage and share your health records from one secure location. Check out the schedule and join NeedyMeds, 50 Whittemore St., Gloucester.4Helpline available at 1-800-503-6897. For more information, email info@needymeds.org, or visit NeedyMeds.org.
May 31, 4:30 p.m., All About Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs) — 15 minutes with PAP Research Manager Kim Anderson explaining what PAPs are and how they can save you money.
June 1, 4:30 p.m., Help Clients with Healthcare Costs — Learn the healthcare cost solutions NeedyMeds offers and how you can make a positive impact in the lives of those you serve.
Castle trip
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to Hammond Castle in Gloucester on Friday, May 27. Built in the late 1920s by scientist, inventor, and art connoisseur, John Hays Hammond Jr., this European castle brings together art, architectural elements and culture, backstopped by many innovative technological applications. The COA van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. with a return expected around 12:30 p.m. Self=guided tour admission is $15 for 65+, available in the Museum Shop. Please note: the museum is not handicapped accessible. Please call 978- 526-7500 for more information or to sign up.