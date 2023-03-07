Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this March. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, March 8, trip to Prince Pizzeria in Saugus— a legendary family restaurant known for its pizza, and Italian fare. Van pickup starts around 11a.m. Return expected by 2 p.m.
Friday, March 10, trip to the Peabody and Danvers Malls — Van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Return expected by 2 p.m.
Photos sought
ROCKPORT — Do you have great photos that showcase the beauty of Rockport? The Rockport Rotary Club will be producing a 2024 photo calendar as a fundraiser this year and is requesting amateur and professional photographers alike to submit their best high-quality photos of Rockport to be entered into its contest. The winners of each month plus the cover will receive $50. The photos must emphasize what makes Rockport a special place to live, work and visit in each season. ie) fishing industry, town events, parades, pets in a quintessential Rockport scene, quarries, architecture and ocean. The contest runs through March 20. Please submit high-quality digital photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address and phone number. Questions? Submit to the same email address.
Hopper at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann during the summer of 1923. Opening on Hopper’s birthday, July 22, ‘Edward Hopper and Cape Ann’ runs through Oct, 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. During the school year, eighth-graders on Cape Ann created original work through their own windows as Hopper did; their works in “View from My Window” will on show April 1 to May 14. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and go on sale at www.capeannmuseum.org on June 1. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Seed to garden
ROCKPORT — In conjunction with Rockport Public Library, Rockport Garden Club members will present a lecture on gardening from seeds Thursday, March 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library, 17 School St. The lecture will cover all you need to know, from the seed packet to the how to plant a beautiful and productive garden. This presentation is guaranteed to entertain. The library will offer free seeds following the Zoom lecture. To register for the Zoom link, visit http://bit.ly/3XNyerq.
Shakespeare auditions
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe is looking for actors and crew for its spring production of Christopher Marlowe’s “King Edward II.” Rehearsals, starting March 14, and performances the last week of April and first week of May will be at the Annisquam Village Hall on Leonard Street in Gloucester. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Performances will be Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. On stage or off, come and take part in Cape Ann’s oldest currently active community theater. For more information or to audition, email cast2008@prodigy.net.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.