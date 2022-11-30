Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Kids’ fair
MANCHESTER — First Parish Church, Congregational, hosts the Winter Queen’s Emporium, a holiday shopping opportunity for children ages 5 to 10, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 4 p.m., at the church, 10 Central St. in Manchester. Children bring a list and $1 per family member to shop. They will meet the Winter Queen, enjoy a treat, and wrap/tag all of their gifts to surprise their family! Sign up for a time to shop now at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0C4CABA822A1F49-winter.
100 Who Care
The next meeting of 100 Who Care Cape Ann will be a hybrid meeting, meaning both in person and on Zoom. It will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Treetop Yoga Studio in Gloucester, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The group’s mission is to help the Cape Ann community by joining with 100 women who want to make an impact by pledging $100 at one-hour quarterly meetings to raise $10,000+ to support a local Cape Ann charity. Nominees for its quarterly award are Wellspring’s Homelessness Prevention & Family Stabilization Program; SeniorCare’s Nursing Department Medication Management Program; and Action Inc.’s COMPASS Program. One-time donations for this meeting may be made at https://www.grapevine.org/giving-circle/KXMhwmk/100-Who-Care-Cape-Ann. Details on how to join the Nov. 30 meeting via Zoom will be announced at 100whocarecapeann.org.
Craft Fair
The Elks at Bass Rocks host a Craft Fair on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 101 Atlantic Road in Gloucester.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Five Circles Tai Chi
Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.