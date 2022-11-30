Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Wind and rain this evening will give way to clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.