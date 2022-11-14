Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
A Matter of Balance
HAMILTON — “A Matter of Balance” is an eight-week free workshop focusing on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. It will be held Mondays through Nov. 21 at the Hamilton Senior Center. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org. Learn more at https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/.
'Planning Your Life'
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is ending its speaker series, "Planning Your Life — the Next Phase," on Nov. 15 when the session addresses Social Security. This free program is geared to those 60 and older, and hosted at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the session is conducted by experts. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Christmas fairs
Two Cape Ann churches are hosting Christmas fairs on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holy Family Parish will host its fair at St. Ann's Church hall, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. The fair will feature 50/50, money and grill raffles; pre-boxed home-made cookies; a Christmas and craft table and Christmas greens and gift raffle tables.
St. John the Baptist Church of Essex will hosts its fair in its hall, 52 Main St. in Essex. Featured will be baked goods, homemade items, boxwood boliday trees, theme baskets, hundreds of holiday decorations for under $10, and Beanie Babies priced five for $1. Also available will be doughnuts, and coffee or tea for breakfast, and hot dogs, clam chowder, and chili for lunch.
Women's Luncheon
Grateful Friends will hosts its second annual Women's Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 1, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Turner Hill Mansion, 351 Topsfield Road, Ipswich. Kick off the season with old and new friends while learning about Grateful Friends' mission and to support Grateful Friends and adults being treated for cancer. RSVP by emailing info@gratefulfriends.org.
PTO Fair
ROCKPORT — In need of a soft handmade gift for a baby? How about a creative maze fidget item? Or possibly a reusable glass drink container with bamboo lid? These are just a few gifts available at the Rockport PTO Holiday Fair on Saturday, Nov 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gym at Rockport High School, 24 Jerdens Lane. Also on sale will be a 2023 calendar "Pups of Pigeon Cove Harbor," featuring photos by Leslie Heffron, handcrafted ornaments and decor.
Holiday boutique
ESSEX — The Friends of the Essex Council on Aging will open its Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St. in Essex. The boutique will offer unique handmade gifts, scented soaps, Cape Ann and Essex items, locally made honey and jelly, holiday pillow covers and more.
Food drive
The Open Door's Thanksgiving Food Drive is Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The nonprofit is specifically encouraging donations of breakfast items, including cereal, coffee, tea, cereal and granola bars, pancake and waffle mixes, instant oatmeal, maple syrup, and 100% fruit juice. Glass jars cannot be accepted due to safety concerns. Donations may be dropped at these locations on the day of the Thanksgiving Food Drive: Market Basket, 101 Gloucester Crossing Road in Gloucester; Stop & Shop, 6 Thatcher Road in Gloucester; Shaw’s, 127 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester, and 146 High St. in Ipswich; and Crosby’s Marketplace, 3 Summer St. in, Manchester; Questions? Visit foodpantry.org or contact The Open Door at 978-283-6776.