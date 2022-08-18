Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Rummage sale
ROCKPORT — The Old Sloop Rummage Sale, hosted by First Congregational Church, takes place this weekend. The sale will be in the church’s Fellowship Hall on Aug. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers say the sale includes a large amount of clothing. Bargain hunters may enter at 12 School St. and take the elevator up. Also masks are now optional for in-person services and meetings at the church and its building. More information is available at the church’s website, www.oldsloop.org, or by calling 978- 546-6638.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Friday, Aug. 19, trip to Trader Joe’s — also, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug, 23, lunch of the month, noon at the Tuck’s Point— Chowder, Lobster Roll and Chicken Salad Roll. locally catered. $15 per person to the first 50 who sign up. Prepaid reservation by August 17. Van available.
Wednesday, Aug. 24, Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester — the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. Van pickup starts at 10:45 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 26, trip to the Currier Museum — an internationally renowned art museum in Manchester, NH. Galleries of paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and photographs. Senior van pick up at 10 a.m. Museum admission $13.
Wednesday, Aug. 31, monthly mystery ride — You’re in for a treat, so bring your appetite. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by by 2 p.m.
Blackburn Brewfest
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 17, and head to Stage Fort Park for Cape Ann’s first beer festival, “The Blackburn Brewfest.” The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has rounded up more 20 breweries from Cape Ann, the North Shore, and across New England to showcase their best brews at Gloucester’s historic waterfront park to anyone 21 and older. This Brewfest debut from the chamber’s Next Gen Committee also rounds up regional food trucks and live music. Over The Bridge will be on hand with a reggae-rock-hip-hop soundtrack, and there will be lawn games. Proceeds will support local non-profits through the Cape Ann Community Foundation, established by the chamber to award grants for projects supporting educational, social service, recreational and economic initiatives throughout Cape Ann. Tickets will be on sale soon, so follow Next Gen’s Facebook Page. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event, should contact Olivia at olivia@capeannchamber.com.