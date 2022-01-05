Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Democrats to meet
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will meet via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. to discuss the dates and procedure of the upcoming caucus and election of officers. At least two candidates in the upcoming state election have requested to address the group and important committee reports will be shared. To request a link, please visit https://rockportdems.org and click on “contact.”
Witch discussion
ROCKPORT — On Thursday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library will present a Zoom discussion with author Daniel Gagnon. His new book, "A Salem Witch: The Trial, Execution, and Exoneration of Rebecca Nurse" will be published shortly, and the Danvers native, will speak about sites in his hometown that pertain to the 1692 witch trials. Vividly recreating 17th century Salem, Gagnon challenges interpretations of Rebecca Nurse's life and the 1692 witch hunt in general. His book reveals a remarkable woman whose legacy has transformed how the witch hunt has been remembered. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, registration is required at 978-546-6934 for a Zoom link.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale's Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.