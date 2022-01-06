Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has a full calendar of virtual events in store this January. All events are VIRTUAL, so please register for your link by emailing gnangle@rockportlibrary.org, or calling 978-546-6934 .
Thursday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 8 p.m., author Daniel Gagnon virtually discusses his new book, “A Salem Witch: The Trial, Execution, and Exoneration of Rebecca Nurse” and sites in his hometown of Danvers that pertain to the 1692 witch trials. Vividly recreating 17th century Salem, Gagnon challenges interpretations of Rebecca Nurse’s life and the 1692 witch hunt in general. His book reveals a remarkable woman whose legacy has transformed how the witch hunt has been remembered. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, registration is required at 978-546-6934 for a Zoom link.
Sunday, Jan. 9, 2 to 3:15 p.m.: Edward Hopper, Sunlight and Solitude; a virtual appreciation program. Singular in his sense of isolation and light, Hopper was an American original and a fitting choice to kick off the library’s new great American Art Series, with Jane Oneail, President and founder of ‘Culturally Curious’ presenting. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, in conjunction with Groton Public Library, registration in a must to receive your link.
Monday, Jan. 10. 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Pop up virtual art school, ages 8-12. Create a cozy winter “doggie sweater” with a unique pattern: limited kits provided. Have water to clean brush, clothing, and work surface protection.
Monday, Jan. 10, 5 to 6:30 p.m: Dungeons & Dragons club. This winter, teen-led club is meeting via Zoom with Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library to create an even more active D&D Club.
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 10 to 10:45 a.m: Virtual Storytime for ages 0-5. With new Youth Services Director Miss Emily, reading new stories and singing songs with children.
Tuesday, January 11, 7 to 8 p.m., virtual meditation program. Longtime meditator Gaurav Singh leads this powerfully inspirational workshop to start your new year with peace, peace, and positivity.
Wednesday, Jan. 12, 6:30 to 8 p.m: New Movie Discussion Group’s inaugural plans meeting.
iPad lessons
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, offers “iPad Undergrad Learning Sessions,” a free three-session class with Technology Assistant Librarian Joann Dunajski. Learn about settings, apps, Siri, and more Tuesdays, Jan. 11, 18, 25, from noon to 1 p.m. Register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Email Dunajski at jdunajski@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5568
Lanesville appeal
Support and presence have been played an invaluable role in helping the Lanesville Community Center continue to thrive through these challenging times. After months of closure, the center opened with limitations in June, offering space for greatly needed family celebrations and memorials and reestablishing traditional community events along with new ones. To keep the center strong, healthy, and ready for the community’s collective needs, the center is asking for continued financial support. Keeping the Lanesville Community Center a vibrant and integral part of the community is the center board’s goal. Contributions are critical to the center’s future and greatly appreciated. By check, please mail to: Lanesville Community Center, P.O. Box 7044, Gloucester, MA 01930. By PayPal or credit card, please click on the “Donate” button at lanesvillecommunitycenter.org.
For Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — Manchester Council on Aging is offering these trips during January:
Wednesday, Jan. 12: to Beverly’s Depot Diner, which serves breakfast and lunch choices all day. Trip limited to 12 seniors. Van pick up around 11 a.m., return around 1 p.m.Friday, Jan. 14: Trip to Peabody and Danvers Malls. Choose between the North Shore or Liberty Tree Mall. senior van pick up starts at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19: Monthly mystery ride to somewhere on the North Shore; brings your appetite. Pick-up starts 12 noon / return by 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21: Trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx and Walmart. Pick up starts 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26: Trip to the Christmas Tree Shops. Van pick-up around 10 a.m. / return around 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28: Trip to King’s at MarketStreet in Lynnfield. Lunch, play pool & arcades, or ten-pin bowling. Senior van pick up at 11 a.m.
For more information or to reserve a seat on the van for one or all trips, call the Council on Aging. at 978-526-7500, or drop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester. Please note: Masks are a must.
At Sawyer Free
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, offers the following programs:
Saturday, Jan. 15, 2 to 4 p.m.: Buried History of Gloucester. First Parish Burial Ground, the oldest in Gloucester, reflects the city’s 400-year history. A dedicated group of volunteers restore and preserve it. Join Carol Kelly of Gloucester Cemetery Committee for a virtual stroll through this historic space. Registration not required. Details: Call 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Jan. 20, 6 to 7 p.m., Virtual Author Talk Aviva Chomsky, author of “Central America’s Forgotten History” joins the Global Forum Book Club on Zoom for a virtual discussion. Registration required for link at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Beth Pocock at bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5555
Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday Story time with Marisa— A fun morning of music, movement, fun facts, and picture book favorites with children’s librarian. For families and kids of all ages. Questions? Marisa Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2 to 4 p.m., Vision Board Workshop: Learn to make your own vision board. Bring dreams and goals for 2022. Materials and guidance provided. Take yours home. Registration required at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Books ‘n’ Brews
The Books ‘n’ Brews Book Club meets Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St., where the group can safely gather and have a meal while discussing “The Wonder,” by Emma Donaghue. Copies are available at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., at the main desk or may be downloaded from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required at sawerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Midterm elections
The Active Retirement Association is hosting a free Zoom webinar on Jan. 19 at 1:30 p.m. featuring Dante Scala, Ph.D., professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire. He will offer a preview of the upcoming November midterm elections and an assessment of where we stand during these tumultuous times. Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session following the presentation. To register, email seacoastara@gmail.com. Please include your name, the program title, “Dante Scala: What Next,” the name of your city or town, and where you saw this notice. Scala is a nationally recognized expert on presidential primary politics and regularly provides context and expertise for national and regional news media. The ARA is an organization for people ages 50 and over, whether retired or not, and has nearly 400 members from New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and beyond. The ARA offers lectures, workshops, discussion groups, films, cultural tours, walks/hikes, special-interest groups, and much more. For more information visit www.unh.edu/ara or to inquire about membership email arainfo1982@gmail.com.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.