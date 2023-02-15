Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Blood Drive
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Harbormasters and Ambulance are hosting a two-day blood drive with Boston CHildren’s Hospital, on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Rockport Police Department, 168 Main St. February is heart month and the hosts are hoping to attract as many donors as possible for the children. To make an appointment, visit: bostonchildrens.org/halfpints and use the code ROCKPORT.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 to 8 p.m., Abolition’s Foot Soldiers: Female Anti-Slavery Societies in Antebellum Massachusetts. on Zoom with Dr. Jaimie Crumley discusses the distinctively feminist contours of antebellum abolitionism in Massachusetts., and what we can learn from them. Register for Zoom link as above.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to noon, Mindfulness Meditation — with Alida Bryant, Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. Guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested but not required for every other Thursday in February and March.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 23, March 2 and 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Bracelet Making with June for ages 8 to 14. — Materials and snacks provided. Registration is required. Sessions build upon each other. Visit manchesterpl.org/events to see what design is being taught each week. Just 10 spots open, so register. asap.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Diversity Book Group — “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown. Examine racism through contemporary and classic books. Copies available at the front desk for advance reading.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m., Curious Creatures — in the Children’s Room during February break . An informative, interactive sharing of mammals, insects, reptiles and more!!
Friday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m., Family Movie Afternoon— new date for action packed screening of animated super hero sequel in the children’s room. A ages 8+. Visit website for more information. .
Mondays, Feb. 27 to April 10, at 3:30 p.m., Families and children ages 3.5 to 6 — share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender. A seven week series, of F.E.E.D. —Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities. Visit: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/.
Business After Hours
Mark your calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 15, and head over to Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St., for the next Greater Cape Ann Chamber networker between 5 and 7 p.m. Join chamber members for light appetizers and a ribbon-cutting to celebrate Woodman’s recent renovations and re-opening now that the work is completed. Cash bar available. Free to members; guests pay $10. Please register to attend at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/business-after-hours-woodman-s-of-essex-24657..
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499..
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following programs on tap for seniors to get your New Year off to a great start. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, trip to Wegmans in Burlington — with lunch at their Market Café. Senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m. Return expected around 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17, trip to Walmart in Danvers. — Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m.
At Essex library
ESSEX – February is fully scheduled for fun, leaning and creating at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m., Community Book Group — Discussion of “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz. New comers welcome.
Coming to the Children’s Room during February Break — Register now, for this informative, interactive sharing of mammals, insects, reptiles and more.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the New Year with programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934. Also, please note: the library’s new hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play — Board Game Time for Adults at the library. While kids with caregivers and teens are not excluded, this group focuses on offering a laid-back afternoon for adults. In the Trustees Room. Just drop in!
Wednesday Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. , Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group— meets on Zoom the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, includes a presentation and hands-on workshop, guest speakers, access to hiring managers, Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (new time) caregiver-and-child group — in person in the children’s room to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register as above.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2 to 3:45 p.m. iGames People Play— in the Trustees Room for adults. Checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze or any other board game that you wish to bring or access one of these games that the library already owns. NO SIGN-UPS, just drop in!
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m., Aeschylus and Euripides — in the Trustees Room. Two Greek Tragedians With Very Different Worldviews. How different their worldview were and how relevant they are to today’s world. Limited to 10 masked, masks required, as well as registration as above.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons— new day, new time for this hugely popular role playing game in the Trustees Room. Register as above. https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Thursday, Feb. 16, at 3:30 p.m., Rescue Readers with Cape Ann Animal Aid— read to dogs or puppies waiting to be adopted. Help socialize and acclimate these amazing animals to human voices. Make a new furry friend! Register as above.
Thursday, Feb, 16, 6: p.m. Rockport Library Movie Discussion Group — on Zoom to discuss a movie and its content. Watch film in advance, for free from Rockport Public Library by registering at https://rockportlibrary.kanopy.com/. Films also be available via NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME. Register as above for Zoom link.
Friday, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. Anime Club in the Brenner Room— Watch popular anime Spy x Family and enjoy some snacks. World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man! Register as above at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Saturdays We Craft!, 10 a.m. children’s room— join the craft table for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts are placed on the table at 10:00 a.m. and are available as long as supply lasts! No registration.
Monday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Sit & Knit Circle — New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation.