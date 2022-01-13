Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Virtual MLK Day Forum
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation will hold its sixth annual observance of MLK Jr Day virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Keynote speaker Dr. Brian Saltsman, an accomplished African-America academic, will offer a presentation on "allyship" — a proven social concept in addressing community racism with positive communal action. The Gloucester Racial Justice Team will report on its recent research on community racial climate, while the Gloucester 400th Stories group will share ethnic-racial stories, and the North Shore branch of the NAACP will share its video and share racial issues identified on Cape Ann. Attendance/participation is by Zoom registration at https://gloucestermeetinghouse.org/event/2022-01-17-martin-luther-king-jr-day-celebration.
Preschool screening
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Manchester Essex Regional School District will hold a combined screening to assess 3- and 4-year-olds from Manchester and Essex who present with possible developmental delays and may require special education, and/or who wish to be considered as PEER Pals for the 2022-2023 school year. Only children who attend the screening will be eligible to be considered as a Peer Pal. Please call the Student Services Office at 978-525-6060 to schedule the screening at Manchester Memorial Elementary School.
Holocaust maritime history
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. by historian and Judaica collector Gregg Philipson about the people, organizations, ships and events that shaped the Holocaust from a maritime perspective. It is a little known yet fascinating and important part of the history of World War II and the Holocaust. The presentation features many rare and unusual artifacts from the extensive Holocaust collection of Gregg and Michelle Philipson. The program is free to all. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org.
Linked-in Learning
Access new online educational resources for free with a library card at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or or call 978-325-5500.