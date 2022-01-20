Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Parent mentoring
Parenting can be hard. Share your experience and lessons learned with another parent looking for a peer. Meet face-to-face weekly, enjoy activities together, strengthen confidence and self-esteem, get assistance in connecting with local resources, and talk confidentially about life’s challenges through one-on-one relationships between community volunteers and parents. This Pathways for Children program provides support to caregivers in obtaining their vocational, educational, and parenting goals. Pathways for Children is located at 29 Emerson Ave, Gloucester. If you’re interested, either as a mentor or a parent, contact social worker Tanya Cornetta at 978-515-5382 or tcornetta@pw4c.org.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
WhichCraft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives at the WhichCraft? sessions. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934. Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, if inclement weather, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Aiding Rose Baker
The Rose Baker Senior Center is very active and volunteers are always needed. From filling in on the reception desk, to helping seniors with their computer skills, to teaching various types of exercise and to helping out with events, the center needs volunteers. Have some hours to spare at a vibrant and fun center of Gloucester’s community? Call Elise Sinagra at 978-325-5800.
Chorus rehearsing
DANVERS — The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian. Portraits of Dementia
SeniorCare is hosting the exhibit “The Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia,” which features Joe Wallace’s portraits of individuals living with dementia along with photographs of the subjects at a younger ages and a brief narratives of their lives. The goal is to tell a more complete story of the lives of those living with dementia. On view at SeniorCare’s office, 49 Blackburn Center, through January. Questions? Contact Carrie Johnson at 978-281-1750 or carrie.johnson@seniorcareinc.org, or visit https://portraitsofdementia.com/. Advance reservations required; masks a must.
Blood needed
The nation’s blood supply has dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood transfusions, the Red Cross says. Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain the blood supply. In thanks, January donors will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, and donors of blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. They will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information. For a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Windhover news
ROCKPORT — Windhover Center for the Performing Arts’ Quarry Dance took place last summer and is the subject of a new film scheduled to premiere on Zoom next month; a teaser can be seen at https://youtu.be/l3ZOqwSJRZE. Windhover also seeks support to purchase a permanent frame tent to protect audience and performers from the elements, so that next summer’s large roster of innovative and dyc dance, theater and music productions will go on rain or shine. Contributions will continue to support the high quality artists who come to Windhover to perform, rehearse and teach classes for the public. Windhover’s website — www.windhover.org— has a DONATE button which links to Paypal. Or you can snd a check payable to Windhover, P.O Box 2249, Rockport, MA 01966. Windhover is a 501 non-profit so donations are tax-deductible.
Book Club To Go
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester makes it easy to start your own book group with kits containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Simply reserve and pick up the kit through the library’s online booking system and distribute the books to everyone in your book group. When your meeting is over, just collect all the books and return the kit to the library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.