Dementia Friendly Walk
A Dementia Friendly Walk at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave. in Essex, is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m. This walk is a safe and inclusive sensory experience for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. Led by a trained guide from the Essex County Greenbelt, the walk will be tailored to participants’ abilities and includes seating opportunities along the way. No registration necessary. Walks are weather dependent and may be cancelled due to rain. More information is available by contacting Carrie Johnson at 978-281-1750 or carrie.johnson@seniorcareinc.org.
Farmers Market coupons
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Gloucester Council on Aging, will distribute Farmers Market coupons to Gloucester older adults at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, on first-come-first-served at the Rose Baker Senior Center. Individuals must be 60 or older, and meet the income eligibility guidelines of Household of (1), $2,248 or (2) $3,041 per month. The coupons, worth $50 for fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, are accepted at the Magnolia Farmers Market on Sunday mornings and Marshall Farm Stand, 144 Concord St. For more information or additional participating markets, call 978-281-1750
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
FinnFunn
A public event on Oct. 27 to 29, partners Gloucester 400+ and the Cape Ann Finns present 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend to spotlight the Finnish community on Cape Ann as part of G400+’s initiative to call attention to the ethnic groups that helped shape Gloucester. Residents and people living nearby who are curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find engaging program choices at their Gloucester and Rockport doorsteps as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann’s immigrant groups. Go to finnfun.org for complete details and registration online or by telephone for weekend, day, and/or single events.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — It’s July and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St., is “busting out all over” with great stuff to do. For a complete schedule and to register for events and programs, please visit manchesterpl.org/events. Questions? Call 978-526-2017. Please register for all programs on the website, https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
VOX and Wonder Books is a new collection in the Children’s Room offering audio and print picture and chapter books bound together. Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. Just push a button to listen and read through speaker or head phones...
Gentile band concerts
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, has begun the Antonio Gentile 2023 free Summer Concert Series, ending on Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m., with the Rico Barr Band. All concerts are held Sundays at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. The weekend of Aug. 19 and 20 features two concerts; the Cape Ann Community Band’s “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary,” Saturday, Aug. 19, then Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Captain Stan plus Ellen Ford play on Aug. 20. In case of rain, the 90-minute concerts will be held the following Wednesday at 7 p.m., in July and 6:30 p.m. in August, except Aug. 20 with a rain date of the following Monday. The 400+ series will also feature the Compaq Big Band on Aug. 6 with the three Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” — Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis, and Marina Evans.
Rabies clinics
Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting rabies vaccination and microchip clinics for community pet owners, by reserved appointment only at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 19, and Aug, 2, 16, and 30; and Fridays, July 21, and Aug. 4 and 18. Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians and microchips will be administered by trained staff. Three-year vaccines are available to pets with proof of prior rabies vaccination.
The clinics are at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Cost is $20 per rabies vaccine, $20 per microchip, and $35 for a combination of vaccine and microchip. Appointments can be reserved at bit.ly/caaaclinics. More information is available by emailing info@capeannanimalaid.org or calling 978-283-6055.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues its summer programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0 to 5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Visit the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last. No registration
Mondays, 10 a.m., Free Play — in the Brenner Room for ages 0 to 5 with caregivers. Toys and sensory play materials provided.
Mondays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group. Learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Sit & Knit Circle, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room. Work on your knitting and needlecraft project while enjoying lively conversation. Drop in.
Wednesday, July 12, 7. to 8:30 p.m.,-- English Conversation Group — on Zoom. Requires basic English and currently residing in Massachusetts can register. To register, email literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play. Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.