February at Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has a slate of events coming up. For registration, questions and more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Wednesdays at 10 a.m. — Stories, bubbles, songs and friends make a fun morning for children and their caregivers. Registration required.
Thursday, Feb. 3, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — STEM-tastic Thursday, with children’s librarian Marisa Hall. An afternoon full of questions, experiments and discovery featuring hands-on engineering and architecture projects. For first- through fifth-graders. Space limited. Individual registration required. Questions? Contact Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Saturdays, Feb. 5 & 9, from 10 to 11 a.m.— Saturday Storytime with children’s librarian Marisa Hall, a morning of music, movement, fun facts, and picture book favorites. For families and kids of all ages. Questions? Marisa Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Saturday, Feb. 5, 2 to 4 p.m., The Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia — Photographer Joe Wallace speaks about his powerful portraits featured in his narrative exhibit “Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia” on display in the library’s Matz Gallery. Registration not required. Details at sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Feb. 10, 7 to 8 p.m., Staying healthy with the seasons — Licensed acupuncturist Greta Williams, LIC, shares easy ways to stay healthy in the winter months — with acupressure, natural supplements, exercises, and more. Register for Zoom link with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Books n Brews Book Club at the Franklin Cape Ann— Dining and deep-dive book discussion of February read, “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides at The Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St. in Gloucester.. Copies at the library’s main desk or download from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 to 4 p.m., Vision Board Workshop— Bring your dreams and goals for 2022, and make a vision board with materials and guidance provided. Registration required with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Global Forum Book Group on Zoom— A moderated monthly group discusses titles books with big ideas and timely global challenges. This month: ‘MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed Bin Salman’ by Ben Hubbard. Copies available for check out. Register for Zoom link with Beth Pocock at: bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Saturday, Feb. 26, 2 to 4 p.m., Saunders House WPA Mural Restoration Presentation — Learn about the historic murals and their restoration from the project’s professional conservator Lisa Mehlin. Registration not required.
Talk with Chanan Weissman
Lappin Foundation invites the community to join a conversation with Chanan Weissman, White House liaison to the American Jewish community on Monday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. The program will be moderated by Jeremy Burton, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston. The program is free to all. Register at LappinFoundation.org. More information is available by contacting Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Unpacking Toxic Culture
The community is invited to a free presentation by Danika Manso-Brown and Phil Fogelman, education directors at ADL New England on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This will be an exploration of historical and contemporary antisemitism, racism, and other forms of systemic oppression. Community members will develop tools to respond to bias and proactively create equitable and inclusive spaces. Everyone is welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. More information is available by contacting Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
At Manchester museum
MANCHESTER — Though the Manchester Historical Museum will remain closed until late February for a major inventory, remote programs are being scheduled. Links will be published as soon as they are available. Some March events may go virtual. Please watch the museum’s Facebook page for the most current details and links. Also, please note: Last week’s lecture, “Newport aka West Manchester in 1907,” is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAdnSXj6_mo&t=11s Contact the museum with questions at 978-526-7230, or info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org
Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m., Free Family Valentine Fun — Online through Manchester-by-the Sea Library’s Facebook page with craft packets available for pick up at the library, 15 Union St.
Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., Gardening at the Trask House — a lecture with Cindy Brockway.
Sunday, March 6, 2 to 4 p.m., Spring Art Show Opening— Continues through April 9, Tuesdays- Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. St. Patrick Day free family fun— Stories and Activities at the Manchester library, 15 Union St.
Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Lecture with Kory Curcuru – The Booth Family, at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Members free, guest $10.
Exhibit extended
“Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies” exhibition has been extended through March 31 at the Cape Ann Museum. The 40-plus works, curated by art historian James F. O’Gorman, tells the story of two of New England’s oldest (mid 19th century) and most revered summer colonies and will feature two new works by artist Ken Gore, Theresa Bernstein, Walter Farndon, Eric Hudson, Margaret Patterson, and Charles Movalli, and others including Aldro T. Hibbard and Emil Gruppe. The museum is located at 27 Pleasant St. Proof of vaccination and masks are a must. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Under 18 and Museum members free. Questions? 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Book donations
MANCHESTER — The Friends of the Manchester Library Book Sale will be returning this summer. Due to storage difficulties inside the Manchester library, members of the Friends of the Library will be holding monthly book drives on designated Saturdays near the Children’s Room, starting Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation dates will be Feb. 19, March 19, April 23, May 21, June 18, and July 16. Please bring small and large paperbacks and books in bags and boxes no bigger than beer cases. Fiction and nonfiction, special interests for all ages are welcome.