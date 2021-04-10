Favorite Poem Project
MANCHESTER — Join Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., on Tuesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. on Zoom to celebrate the spirit of the Favorite Poem Project created by former U.S. Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky. Sign up to share your favorite poem and explain its meaning to you. Each reader will have 5 minutes and you be eligible to win a Favorite Poem Project Anthology book! To register, go to www.manchesterpl.org.
Springy Saturdays
MANCHESTER — Visit Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., on Saturday, April 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. where staff will set up a selection of library items on the front lawn that patrons can browse and checkout. Pending the weather, stop by and pick up some new reads, music, movies and more and chat with a librarian to hear about what is going on with the library.