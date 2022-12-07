Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Author talks
This Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 3 p.m.. Sawyer Free Library hosts a virtual talk with Fredrik Backman, bestselling author of “A Man Called Ove.” The discussion with Backman will cover his body of work, including his new novel, “The Winners,” the third installment of the Beartown series.
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, from noon to 1 p.m., join an online conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Nicole Eustace as she discusses her 2022 award-winning book “Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America.”
Both talks are virtual events. For the links to either or both, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
400+ book event
The Bookstore and the Gloucester400+ Organizing Committee are hosting an author event with Wayne Soini on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at The Bookstore, 61 Main Street, at 6 p.m. Soini’s book, “Ed and Jo” will be featured in a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session and book signing. “Ed and Jo” is a love story of the artists Edward Hopper and Josephine Nivison, his wife, which takes place in Gloucester during the city’s 1923 tricentennial. Soini wrote this historical fiction novel to commemorate Hopper’s work and life along with Gloucester’s quadricentennial. Book proceeds support events and programming for Gloucester’s 400th anniversary throughout 2023
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.