40th reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1983 will celebrate their 40th reunion on Friday, June 23. The event will take place at the Gloucester Elk’s Lodge at 97 Atlantic Road from 6-10 pm. Ticket price is $50.00. Invitations will be sent out in March. If you have questions or your address has changed since the last reunion, please email Missie Bertolino Bankes at Bankes@comcast.net. If you wish to purchase your ticket now, please make your check out to GHS Class of 1983 and mail to Missie Bankes, 25 Powderhouse Lane, Boxford, MA 01921..
Health care
Single-payer health care will be the focus of a presentation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. Executive Director Stephanie Nakajima of Mass-Care will be the speaker. The former director of communications at Healthcare-NOW, the national single-payer umbrella organization, she brings seven years of experience organizing for Medicare for All at the national level. Medicare, the single-payer health care movement, and local action will be her focus. This presentation will be sponsored by the Gloucester Democratic City Committee, continuing its work towards economic, racial, social, and environmental justice and fairness. All are welcome. Food will be served, cash bar. GloucesterDemocrats.org.
Mary Magdalene
All are invited to the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church Lenten Series, on the latest scholarship on Mary Magdalene from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30. The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Rice Smith, MDiv, ThM, PsyD., presents anew the power of Mary Magdalene as a figure through whom we understand the fluidity of being “woman”, as well as dimensions of the Christian message. Rev. Dr. Rice-Smith is an ordained United Church of Christ Minister with a special focus on trauma recovery, women in ministry and feminist theological studies. A free will donation of $10 to $30 for the series is requested to cover the expense of this program. Snacks from Jesus’ culture and era will be provided.The series will be held in downstairs in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Please use the Coveted Yarn entrance.
Seed to garden
ROCKPORT — In conjunction with Rockport Public Library, Rockport Garden Club members will present a lecture on gardening from seeds Thursday, March 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library, 17 School St. The lecture will cover all you need to know, from the seed packet to the how to plant a beautiful and productive garden. This presentation is guaranteed to entertain. The library will offer free seeds following the Zoom lecture. To register for the Zoom link, visit http://bit.ly/3XNyerq.
At Rockport library
Friday, March 10, 6 to 8 p.m., Teen Night at the Rockport Art Association -- ages 12 to 15 enjoy for art pizza, music, and fun! FREE materials provided to make picture frames. Future sessions will explore murals, photography and more. Made possible by a generous community partnership grant from eccf.org. Register at: https://www.rockportartassn.org/teens.
Monday, March 13, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting -- Kids under nine with caregiver unwind after school in the Brenner Room with the library’s collection of LEGO bricks, or create with crafting supplies. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Monday, March 13, 5 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons; Adult Group -- in the Trustees Room for an ongoing game of fantasy role-playing using HeroicD6 rules. Just drop by and bring your imagination!
Monday, March 13, 7 p.m. Ireland Travelogue -- Loaded with exciting pictures, videos, and historical information, Dana Zaiser’s presentation will focus on his 2017 “Castles and Manors” trip to Ireland. Free but registration is required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Tuesday, March 14, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime -- for preschoolers with caregiver with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room for stories and songs.
Tuesday, March 14,{sup} {/sup} at 2 p.m. ‘Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee’ This week in the Brenner Room watch a 1944 noir/mystery film with Gene Tierney and Dana Andrews.
Thursday, March 14, 6 p.m., Rockport Movie Discussion Group-- on Zoom. See films in advance for free by registering at https://rockportlibrary.kanopy.com/. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m., The Beatles; Their History in an Hour -- a treasure chest of memorable songs and an uncanny ability to chart fresh musical directions. Performance and interviews trace their journey from Liverpool to legendary. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, March 15, 9:30 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. Virtual Networking for 50 & Older Job Seekers -- group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month via Zoom. For unemployed or underemployed seeking a new career/re-entering the job market Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Wednesday, March 15, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m, Play to Learn Playgroup — caregiver-and-child group in person in the children’s room to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesdays from 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Wednesday, March 15, 4:30 to 6 p.m., ‘Dungeons & Dragons; Youth Group’ -- in the Trustees Room. imaginine how a fantasy adventurer might react to a challenge. Registration required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, March 15, 7 p.m., Meditation for Inner Peace on Zoom - with Bruce Faithwick. Ffinding peace by living in the moment with simple time tested meditation technique. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Thursday, March 16, 3:30 p.m., ‘Rescue Readers ‘ with Cape Ann Animal Aid -- Help shelter animals waiting for forever homes to socialize and acclimate to human voices. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for 15 minute time slot.
Fridays at 10 a.m., Musical Mornings With Miss Kristy -- in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele and more! For ages 0-5 with caregiver followed by 30 minutes of play. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m, ‘Games People Play’ — Board Game Time for adults in the Trustees Room: checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze or any other board game you can bring or access at the library. Just drop in!
Breakfast Fundraiser
{p class=”p2”}SeniorCare Inc. will hold its 49th annual Meals on Wheels Breakfast Fundraiser at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., in downtown Gloucester on Friday, March 31, from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person and include a “wicked” buffet breakfast. Tickets are available online at www.seniorcareinc.org or may be purchased at the door. Proceeds will benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program. Sponsorship opportunities available. For information, call 978-281-1750 or visit www.seniorcareinc.org. Please join us for a wicked good time!
Bach concert
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents a concert of rarely heard pieces for three and four harpsichords with a period string ensemble at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church streets, on Sunday, March 19, at 3:30 p.m. Virtuoso harpsichordists Elliot Figg, Frances Fitch, Lenora McCroskey, and Peter Sykes will be joined by the acclaimed string ensemble Arpeggione in a performance to celebrate the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach. The concert, co-sponsored by H. Woody Brock and Scobie Ward, is part of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s annual Autumn-Winter-Spring Series of concerts and events committed to presenting musical, cultural, and civic events for the Cape Ann community. Tickets are available online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. Preferred seating is $35; general seating $25; students with ID $5.
Rummage Sale
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is offering a 50% off sale through March 31. in its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage. Winter clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children will be on sale, as well as artwork, sets of china and other selected red dot specials. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Singing lessons
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Chorus will offer three weeks of free singing lessons at 7 p.m. every Wednesday through March 22, at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, for men who love to sing. The course will be taught by Danvers Middle School music educator Billy Carleton. Registration is recommended, and all materials are free. Ability to read music is not required. For more information please call 866-462-7664, or email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com.
At Old Sloop
ROCKPORT — Award-winning singer-songwriter Connor Garvey will bring his all-star band from Portland, Maine, to perform at the Old Sloop Presents concert series Saturday, March 11. The performance will be in the handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. at 7:30pm. Composer, pianist, and multi-instrumentalist Ben Cosgrove will open the show.His performances have been described as “electric and exhilarating”, and his music as “stunning”and “compelling and powerful.” Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and under. Visit oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $25 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and under, and $50 for families.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Rain barrels
ROCKPORT — According to the EPA, rain barrels can save the average homeowner 1,300 gallons of water, decrease runoff and allow water to seep back into the ground slowly, thereby reducing polluted water run off. Rockport residents can use a rain barrel to be part of the solution. To participate in The Great American Rain Barrel Program, please visit: https://www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select Rockport as your town. Barrels are $89 each painted and $84 unpainted, available for pick up on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rockport DPW Garage, 2 DPW Way, Rockport. Deadline for purchase is April 2 at midnight.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main Street, Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Lenten devotions
Lent, a time for prayer, penance, and almsgiving during which Christians are called to renew their faith in preparation for the celebration of the Resurrection at Easter, began Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport will observe the season according to the following schedule:
Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. on Fridays through March 31, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester..
The light is on for you: Mass, Confession & Eucharistic Adoration, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 9 through April 13, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
Vocal resonance
Dawn Pratson, founder and member of the a cappella group ‘LEVEN, is sponsoring “Osteophonie,” a workshop in vocal resonance, on Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St Suite 64, Gloucester. The workshop is aimed at singers, musicians, healers, and anyone interested in developing deep listening ability in verbal or musical language. It consists of group and individual vocal exercises and improvisation with international educator, musician and composer, Françoise Lombard. Osteophonie, or the Art of Listening, develops listening skills by using the voice, based on the natural laws of vocal resonance. Cost is $55; $50 for seniors and students. To register, contact Pratson at 267-971-0926 or dalcrozephilly@gmail.com.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester, beginning March 10. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Or, drop in for an informal evening of cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center, any Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.\.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.