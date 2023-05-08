Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Blood drives
During Trauma Awareness Month, the American Red Cross needs donors to help ensure a strong, stable blood supply is available at a moment’s notice. Type O negative blood donors are especially critical for emergencies. As a thank-you, all who come to give May 1 to 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card. Those who come May 20 to 31 will get an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. Plus, May 1 to 31, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game in Seattle.
Drives are being held at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave., on Friday, May 5, and Monday, May 22, from 2 to 7 p.m.
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive Monday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester, Donors may join this lifesaving mission by scheduling an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. Questions? Contact Father Jim Achadinha at 978-281-4820, or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Appointments may be scheduled by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
‘100 Voices’
Local artist Stephanie Benenson brings the stories of immigrant families alive with spoken word and laser lighting for a immersive 400+ experience presented by Cape Ann Museum and the CAM Teen Council. A work of light and sound by Harbor Voices, it was created with community voices at senior centers, offices of public officials, public schools, nonprofit groups, and historical societies. Storytellers were invited to share in any language, resulting in a multilingual, inclusive presentation that shares a wide range of global immigration perspectives, each represented in a beam of light. The exhibition is on display at the Cape Ann Museum Green Campus from May 12 to 14 and May 19 to 21. Free viewing hours are 10 am to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Free school and group trips include a private artist led tour and conversation about social impact through public art. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Manchester road work
MANCHESTER — The Manchester-by-the-Sea Department of Public Works was scheduled to start road reconstruction and paving work on School Street, from Hidden Ledge Road to Lincoln Street. Work is expected to be competed this month, weather permitting. Travel on School Street will be generally permitted, but alternating traffic patterns and occasional detours may be required. Police will manage traffic flow. Sign boards will notify the public of the changes. Students, faculty, staff, and visitors to the campus — Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School and Manchester Memorial Elementary School — are encouraged to use Pleasant Street to access the campus.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road..
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this May. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., Stories, Bubble and Fun — Children with caregivers enjoy a fun morning with librarian Christy Rosso at Movement Arts Gloucester MA (MAGMA), 186 Main Street, 5/fl. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Tuesday, May 9, 6 to 7 p.m., Author Talk with Emily Franklin: The Lioness of Boston – Emily Franklin, poet and award-winning author will be at SFL for a discussion about her new book The Lioness Of Boston, a novel of historical fiction about Isabella Stewart Gardner. This event is in-person at SFL at 21 Main Street. Registration is required at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Space is limited.
Wednesday, May 10, 8 to 9 p.m., ‘Not Funny: Author Talk with Academy Award Nominated Jena Friedman’ — Comedian, filmmaker, writer and creator of AMC’s Indefensible and Soft Focus, Jena Friedman discusses her essays, ‘Not Funny.’ On Zoom. register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562..
Chorus changes venue
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988..
Beach stickers
Applications for 2023 Gloucester resident beach stickers are now being accepted online at https://gloucesterma.viewpointcloud.com/categories/1082. Once staff reviews and approves the application, you’ll be prompted to submit payment through the online portal, and your sticker will then be mailed to you. Paper applications cannot be accepted through the mail or in person. Staffing shortages have delayed in-person sales, so stay tuned for in-person sale dates or complete your application online. Questions? Contact bsticker@gloucester-ma.gov.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this spring. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, May 10, lunch trip to The China Jade Restaurant in Beverly. Then head over to Dollar Tree! Van pickup starts around 11a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16, lunch trip to The Maple Street Bistro, a student-run restaurant at Essex Tech Vocational School in Danvers. Entrée, salad, roll, beverage, and dessert: $15 per person. Van pickup starts 10:15 a.m. for 11 a.m. lunch reservation. Return by 1:30 p.m. Reserve your seat by May 11, as noted above.
Israeli songs
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.