Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers before midnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.