Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the New Yea with great programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934. Also, please note: the library’s new hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday
Saturdays We Craft!, 10 a.m., children’s room— join the craft table for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts are placed on the table at 10:00 a.m. and are available as long as supply lasts! No registration.
Mondays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Sit & Knit Circle — New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation
Monday, Feb.13, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting — come unwind after school in the Brenner Room with the library’s collection of LEGO bricks, or create with crafting supplies. Children under 9 with caregiver. Registration required as above.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10 to 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime— in the Brenner Room for stories and songs for preschoolers with a caregiver.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee— in the Brenner Room for the 2000 American sports drama film. Masks encouraged
Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. Bob Dylan Revisited on Zoom— on the road with Dylan through the 1960’s. From his childhood in Minnesota, to folk troubadour to becoming the rock/poet enigma of his time. Statewide “Virtual Networking Group for 50 & Older on Zoom. Must register as above to receive Zoom link
Wednesday Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. , Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group— meets on Zoom the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, includes a presentation and hands-on workshop, guest speakers, access to hiring managers, Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (new time) caregiver-and-child group — in person in the children’s room to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register as above.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m. iGames People Play— n the Trustees Room for adults. Checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtzee or any other board game that you wish to bring or access one of these games that the library already owns. NO SIGN-UPS, just drop in!
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m., Aeschylus and Euripides — in the Trustees Room. Two Greek Tragedians With Very Different Worldviews. How different their worldview were and how relevant they are to today’s world. Limited to 10 masked, masks required, as well as registration as above.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons— new day, new time for this hugely popular role playing game in the Trustees Room. Register as above. https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Thursday, Feb. 16, 3:30 p.m., Rescue Readers with Cape Ann Animal Aid— read to dogs or puppies waiting to be adopted. Help socialize and acclimate these amazing animals to human voices. Make a new furry friend! Register as above.
Thursday, Feb, 16, 6 p.m., Rockport Library Movie Discussion Group — on Zoom to discuss a movie and its content. Watch film in advance, for free from Rockport Public Library by registering at https://rockportlibrary.kanopy.com/. Films also be available via NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME. Register as above for Zoom link.
Friday, Feb. 17, 3 p.m., Anime Club in the Brenner Room. Watch popular anime Spy x Family and enjoy some snacks. World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man! Register as above at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
At Eliot House
The Gloucester Writers Center welcomes New York Times best-selling author and Gloucester resident Peter Swanson to a special evening at the Eliot House, 18 Edgemoor Road, Gloucester, on Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Hear Swanson read from his work and then be joined by Kevin Carey, coordinator of creative writing at Salem State University, to discuss the life and craft of writing. Swanson is the author of eight novels, including “The Kind Worth Killing,” winner of the New England Society Book Award and finalist for the CWA Ian Fleming Steel Dagger; “Her Every Fear,” an NPR book of the year; and his most recent, “Nine Lives.” Seating is limited at this event, so email adam@gloucesterwriters.org ASAP to save spot.
Business After Hours
Mark your calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 15, and head over to Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St., for the next Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce networker between 5 and 7 p.m. Join chamber members for light appetizers and a ribbon-cutting to celebrate Woodman’s recent renovations and re-opening now that the work is completed. Cash bar available. Free to members; guests pay $10. Please register to attend at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/business-after-hours-woodman-s-of-essex-24657
Irish Sweepstakes
Try your luck by buying a ticket for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Irish Sweepstakes. Several “pots of gold” amounting to$20,000 will be awarded: grand prize is $10,000, second prize is $2,500, five third prizes of $1,000, and five fourth prizes of $500. Tickets are $100 each and only 400 will be sold. Tickets will be distributed to chamber board members to sell, or visit the Greater Cape Ann Chamber at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, or call 978-283-1601. Ticket purchase includes admittance to the Irish Sweepstakes Day party and drawing Thursday, March 16, at Gloucester Elks at Bass Rocks from 5 to 7 p.m.
Seaside Garden Club
The subject is roses at Seaside Garden Club’s Valentine Day’s meeting. Guest speaker Teresa Mosher, a leading garden and rose consultant in New England, will share how her passion for flowers started as a child when her dad would start seedlings and plant them, teaching important life lessons in the process. Join this program on easy rose care with an informative Q&A with Mosher who has over 40 years experience, holds many certifications and awards and was past president of the New England Rose Society. Her books, “A Year in My Rose Garden” and “How Roses Touch Our Lives” will be available for purchase. Seaside Garden Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month — Feb. 14 — at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St., Manchester, at 7 p.m. social time, for 7:30 p.m. program. There is a $5 guest fee.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.