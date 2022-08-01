Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Rummage Sale
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway in Rockport will hold a Rummage Sale on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presorted clothing will be on sale, as well as select curios, linens, CDs/DVDs, jewelry, books, toys, and more. All proceeds support the church’s outreach programs.
Blackburn Brewfest
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 17, and head to Stage Fort Park for Cape Ann’s first beer festival, “The Blackburn Brewfest.” The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has rounded up more 20 breweries from Cape Ann, the North Shore, and across New England to showcase their best brews at Gloucester’s historic waterfront park to anyone 21 and older. This Brewfest debut from the chamber’s Next Gen Committee also rounds up regional food trucks and live music. Over The Bridge will be on hand with a reggae-rock-hip-hop soundtrack, and there will be lawn games. Proceeds will support local non-profits through the Cape Ann Community Foundation, established by the chamber to award grants for projects supporting educational, social service, recreational and economic initiatives throughout Cape Ann. Tickets will be on sale soon, so follow Next Gen’s Facebook Page. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event, should contact Olivia at olivia@capeannchamber.com.
RNYE Sampler
Rockport New Year’s Eve will present its 2022 free Summer Sampler beginning at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Rockport’s Back Beach Bandstand. 5 Star Phresh Phood will be on hand with food and Rockport Brewing Company will offer craft beers. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available at this event, which features three live performances from three great bands. First up, ‘Down Home Swing.’ If you like jazz, blues, country, this one’s for you, with two couples, both professional musicians, delivering a rousing performance. Next,The Satch Kerans Band rocks original songs and selected covers. Last but never least, Henri Smith, a New Orleans native who thrills New England audiences with his home-grown jazz, blues, Creole, and Cajun-flavored music. Although free, donations are greatly appreciated. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. More information is available at https://rockportnye.org/summer-sampler-2022
Produce for seniors
MANCHESTER — The Massachusetts Farmer’s Market Coupon Program, hosted by SeniorCare Inc. and the Manchester Council on Aging, is designed to give older adults the opportunity to eat more locally grown fresh vegetables and fruits, enjoy the health benefits and support local farmers. This year instead of issuing Farmers Market Coupons, bags of fresh produce from local farms will be distributed. Eligible seniors will receive two fresh produce bags on August 10 and 31. Participation is limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information, contact the COS office at Town Hall. Ypu must be least 60 years of age, have a monthly income at or below $2,127 for a one-person household or $2,873 for a two-person household or participate in at least one of the following means-tested programs: food stamps/SNAP, fuel assistance/low-income home energy assistance, MassHealth, Medicaid, transitional assistance, or emergency aid.