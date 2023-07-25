Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Murder mystery
ROCKPORT — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., the Sandy Bay Historical Society reopens the cold-case murder that rocked Rockport in 1932, when a well-respected Swedish immigrant, Arthur Okers, was brutally axed to death at high noon in his Main Street Tailor’s Shop. This is a “who dunnit,” with Oker’s murder leading to a second even more brutal murder, of a woman who made the fatal mistake of announcing at a gathering of well respected church people that she knew who the killer was. Could a member of Rockport’s highly respected Scandinavian community have committed the dastardly deeds? And if so, why and how did they escape into plain sight without a trace. These are just some of the questions thaty will be explored by local historians Rob Fitzgerald and Wayne Soini. With moderator Chris martin and Rob Ranta, Director of the Cape Ann Finns. All welcome. Admission is free.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500.
Tuesday, July 25, Senior Summer Cookout at Tuck’s Point — lunch served at noon, $12 per senior citizen. Prepaid reservations by July 20. Van available for transportation.
Wednesday, July 26, monthly mystery ride somewhere on the North Shore. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by 2 p.m.
Friday, July 28, trip to Walmart in Danvers — senior van pick up starts 10 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 4, trip to the Lynn Museum —1897 cultural center collects, preserves and illuminates the city’s vibrant history. Van will begin to pick up at 10a.m., return around 1 p.m. Admission is free, $2 donation if able. Register as noted above.
Monday, Aug. 7, trip to the Peabody Essex Museum — Collections from 1700s to today, showcasing Salem’s history of trading. Van pick up starts at 10 a.m. Admission free; $2 donation if able. Register as noted above.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, lobster roll lunch at Gloucester’s Mile Marker Restaurant — Van starts picking up at 11 a.m., return by 1:30 p.m. Register as noted above.
Friday, Aug. 11, to the malls — Choose between Danvers and Peabody Malls, Shop, snacks, enjoy. Van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Register as noted above.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, trip to The Gourmet Gardens Restaurant in Danvers — Asian dishes at a reasonable prices. Senior van starts picking up at 11 a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m. Register as noted above.
Friday, Aug. 18, trip to Bearskin Neck — Rockport’s colorfully scenic bazaar shops, art and great easting on the harbor front. The van will start picking up at 10:15 a.m. with a return by 2 p.m. Register as noted above.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 12 noon, Senior cook out at at Tuck’s Point-- Catered by the Causeway Restaurant, with lobster rolls, chicken salad rolls, fish chowder, pasta, chips, pickles, beverage and dessert. $12 per senior. Entertainment by Davis Bates, musician, Pre-paid reservation by Aug. 17.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, Monthly Mystery Ride — work up an appetite, hop on the van and head for a good time at a surprise destination on the North Shore; Pick up starts noon, return by 2 p.m. Register as noted above.
Friday, Aug. 25, trip to Trader Joe’s — and Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, Walmart. Van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Register as noted above.