Blood drives
The Rockport Ambulance, Harbor and Police Department are hosting a Christmas Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in conjunction with Boston’s Children’s Hospital. The drive will be held at the Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St. To make an appointment, please go to bostonchildrens.org/halfpints and use sponsor code ROCKPORT, or call Boston’s Children’s Hospital’s Blood Donor Center at 617-355-6677. Brothers Brew will be donating a cup of coffee and doughnut to all who participate. For more information contact Rosemary Lesch at rlesch@rockport.ma.gov or Bill Lee at oceanreporter@comcast.net.
Meanwhile, the Red Cross is hosting drives on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.; and at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St., in the Parish Hall on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those with question about the Our Lady drive may direct them to them to the Rev. Jim Achadinha at 978-281-4820 or emai frjim@ccgronline.com.
Author talk
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, from noon to 1 p.m., Sawyer Free Library hosts an online conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Nicole Eustace as she discusses her 2022 award-winning book “Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America.” For the link to this virtual event, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
History films
Heritage Films Theater of Danvers has scheduled the following free public programs for December:
“History of Vaudeville” will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St, Hamilton. The program examines the beginnings and performers of this old-time style entertainment.
“Mysteries of Hammond Castle, Gloucester” will be begin at 1 p.m. Dec 20 in the Gordon Room at Danvers Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St. in Danvers. Attendees will review Hammond Castle films, examine the history and mystery of this unique castle on the Gloucester/Magnolia shore.
Details available by emailing dh.tremblay@outlook.comk.
COVID-19 clinics
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Board of Health is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those 12 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 and Jan. 23 at Town Hall, 10 Central St. Available will be the newly approved “bivalent booster,” as well as primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax. Those interested must register at www. capeannclinic.com. No walk-ins.