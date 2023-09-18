Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Update from Israel
Lappin Foundation invites the community to an “Update from Israel” with Ambassador Ido Aharoni, who will talk about Israel’s current crisis, root causes and possible solutions, on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. The program is free thanks to funding from the Dr. David M. Milch Foundation. Everyone is welcome to attend. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Adventure Sail
The 97th Anniversary Celebrate Adventure Sail has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. This sail commemorates the historic schooner’s launching from the shipyard in Essex on Sept. 16, 1926, and you’re invited to celebrate onboard with musical entertainment by folk artists Larry Young and John Roberts, with Jeff’s Variety lobster rolls, birthday cupcakes from Cake Ann and beverages included. A cannon salute in honor of the Gloucester 400+ and the Taste of Cape Ann raffle drawing will round out the fun. Tickets are $97; children 18 and younger $49 at https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com/e/special-event-625.
Safety Day
Gloucester Community Safety Day will be held Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Harbor Loop.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, warms up for winter with a full house of activities to see you through the fall. Open weekdays till 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. For all event requiring registration, sign up at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978)-768-7410
Monday Sept. 18, 10 a.m., Essex Book Club — discussion of “The Measure “by Nikki Erlick; e-books on Hoopla and circulation desk. Virtual Event
Monday Sept. 18, 7 p.m., Thicker Than Water: Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis — with Erica Cirino, photojournalist, scientist, and artist. A live virtual event.
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM Storytime author meet and greet — Betsy Ellor reads her hilarious and heartwarming picture book “My Dog is Not a Scientist.” All welcome for STEM activity after storytime.
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m., Wee Ones Story time — ages 0-2 years enjoy 20 minutes of songs, rhymes, stories and creative play! Drop-ins welcome. Register at https://essexpubliclibrary.org/kids/story-hour/
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m., Preschool Story Time for ages 3, 4 and 5 years— 30 minutes of songs, rhymes and stories with a themed craft. Drop-ins welcome. Or register a; https://essexpubliclibrary.org/kids/story-hour/
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., to 1 p.m., ,Regional Social Worker Essex Office Hours, in first floor meeting room. Free, private and confidential, learn resources, strategies and skills to assist in stress reduction and management. Call 978-983-1771 for appointment.
‘Matter of Balance’
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Beverly Council on Aging, is offering “A Matter of Balance,” an 8-week free workshop on Mondays, Oct. 16 to Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Beverly Senior Center, 90 Colon St. in Beverly. This free workshop focusses on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, contact Abby Considine at 978-281-1750 or Abby.Considine@seniorcareinc.org.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) 186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Spirit medium
Back by popular demand and open to the public is an afternoon with Kevin Coan, world-famous spirit medium, at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. Doors open at 1 pm. Bring a relative or a friend and one picture of a loved one and maybe get an amazing reading. Complimentary light refreshments will be served and a 50/50 raffle will be available. Tickets are $30 at the door, at the GFC bar, or by contacting Joanna at 978-729-2571.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Teen task force
High school students of all faiths are invited to join Lappin Foundation’s Teen Antisemitism Task Force. Students will hear from experts about ways they can combat antisemitism and all forms of hate, as well as put into action what they learn. There will be opportunities for teens to share their experiences and ideas as well. Meetings will be held Tuesdays from from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., once a month. For the complete calendar and list of speakers, visit LappinFoundation.org. There is no cost to join the task force and students can attend meetings as their schedules allow. For more information email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org. The Teen Antisemitism Task Force is supported by CJP and the Jewish Teen Initiative.