Literary Gloucester Walking Tours
Gloucester is the birth place a surprising trove of great literature. The 400th+ Literary Committee offers four Saturday morning walking tours, led by local literary raconteur Phil Storey to educate residents and visitors alike to the city’s oft overlooked literary legacy. Learn about Judith Sargent Murray in the house where in the 1700s she penned her feminist gleanings. Find the spot on Main Street where longtime summer resident TS Eliot purchased the notebook in which he began ‘The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock’; Experience the grit and glory of the harbor that inspired Charles Olson’s epics and the poems of Vincent Ferrini, Did you know that Kipling wrote Captain’s Courageous’ here, and Henry Wordsworth penned ‘The Wreck of the Hesperus? ‘ The tours --on May 27, June 24, July 29, Aug.26, Sept. 30 — are free, running from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St. Reservations are recommended at: https://www.gloucesterma400.org/event/literary-gloucester-a-walking-tour/
Goods and services auction
On Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m., the Universalist Unitarian Society of Rockport is hosting a live Goods and Services Auction with pizza at the society, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. The live auction will be the culmination of the online auction which runs from Sunday, June 4 to Friday, June 9. For more information, visiit:www.rockportuu.org
‘Here Comes the Sun’
ROCKPORT — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport (UUSR), will host a “solar concert” featuring Headlands, with guest Scarlett Evans Berge on Saturday, May 13, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 4 Cleaves St., in Rockport. All money raised will support renewable energy initiatives for the congregation, including a solar panel installation. Donation suggested; kids 12 and under are free. Ben Mayer of SunBug Solar will be on hand for a Q&A, and refreshments will be for sale.
Emergency Services Day
ROCKPORT — Rockport Emergency Services Day takes place Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at T-Wharf in downtown Rockport. In its 31st year, it is a free family event and youngsters can touch a truck or piece of equipment. The event features volunteers of the Rockport Fire, Ambulance and Forest Fire departments, Rockport Harbor department, U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Massachusetts State Police, and the state Division of Marine Fisheries. There is also a Boston Children’s Hospital blood drive that same day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To sign up to donate, call 617-355-6677.
At Manchester library
- MANCHESTER — It’s May and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St., is chock full of great stuff to do. For a complete schedule and to register for events and programs, please visit manchesterpl.org/events. Questions? Call 978-526-2017. Note: Please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Children’s News & Events: A New Collection in the Children’s Room: VOX and Wonder Books -- audio + print picture and chapter books bound together. Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. Just push a button to listen and read through speaker or head phones.
Thursdays in May, 6 to 7 p.m,, MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee Book Discussion — discussion group shares ‘There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster — Who Profits and Who Pays the Price’ by Jessie Singer. Copies at circulation desk or download digital audiobook on Libby, a free library ebook / audiobook service.
Friday, May 12, 10:30 a.m., Make music with Ms. Theresa-- a morning of music & movement, for infants through 4 years with caregivers. Whether permitting will meet on the lawn. Call to confirm location 978-526-7711. Registration required as noted above.
Saturday, May 13, 11:30 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., Cookbook Throwdown -- 2nd Saturday of every month, share recipes from off our library shelves. May’s pick is “Manchester Woman’s Club Cookbook” collected by the local Manchester Woman’s Club. Sign up for a recipe, bring dish. Questions? Call all Maddy Willwerth at 978-526-7711.
Tuesday, May 16, at 5 to 7 p.m., TAB (Teen Advisory Board) -- meets second Tuesday of every month at 5:30-6:30. Earn community service hours and have fun planning events for your friends and the community! Registration required as noted above. .
Wednesday, May 24 at 3 to 4 p.m., Mysteries on the Move-- puzzle-busters in grades 6-10 join join ‘Mysteries on the Move’ game master Pam Hatch for a problem-solving adventure. Registration requirde as noted above.
Manchester road work
MANCHESTER — The Manchester-by-the-Sea Department of Public Works was scheduled to start road reconstruction and paving work on School Street, from Hidden Ledge Road to Lincoln Street. Work is expected to be competed this month, weather permitting. Travel on School Street will be generally permitted, but alternating traffic patterns and occasional detours may be required. Police will manage traffic flow. Sign boards will notify the public of the changes. Students, faculty, staff, and visitors to the campus — Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School and Manchester Memorial Elementary School — are encouraged to use Pleasant Street to access the campus.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Or, drop in for an informal evening of cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center, any Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
FinnFunn Weekend
Cape Ann Finns and Gloucester 400+ have partnered to bring the 31st FinnFunn New England Weekend (FF23) to Gloucester on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Oct. 27 to 29 weekend includes activities in both Rockport and Gloucester. Residents curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find many interesting program choices as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann’s immigrant groups. Throughout 2023, G400+ is not only spotlighting the Finnish community, but also several ethnic groups that helped shape the city over 400 years. Email capeannfinns@gmail.com or telephone 202-420-8548 for program information and attendance fees. Pre-register until May 14 by calling the number above for selected rate discounts. Online reservations start May 15. Complete information is soon to be posted at finnfunn.org..
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated, but not necessary.
Walk challenge
MANCHESTER — Registration is now open for Manchester residents to enter the “Walk Massachusetts Challenge.” Stay healthy and win prizes for yourself and your Council on Aging. There are sic challenges for different fitness levels, running through Oct. 31. As you complete each, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, the Manchester Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for fitness programing. To register, visit: walkmachallenge.com. For those who want to walk but don’t have access to a computer, the Council on Aging can help you with that. Eligible for Massachusetts residents 18 years old and up.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
40th reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1983 will celebrate its 40th reunion on Friday, June 23. The event will take place at the Gloucester Elk’s Lodge at 97 Atlantic Road from 6-10 pm. Ticket price is $50.00. Invitations will be sent out in March. If you have questions or your address has changed since the last reunion, please email Missie Bertolino Bankes at Bankes@comcast.net. If you wish to purchase your ticket now, please make your check out to GHS Class of 1983 and mail to Missie Bankes, 25 Powderhouse Lane, Boxford, MA 01921.
Thrift store
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, offers clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children will be on sale, as well as artwork, sets of china and other selected red dot specials in its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park’s free public spring programs are one of Rockport’s biggest draws, and for good reason. They give you access you access to spring bird song, woodlands and water edges that are a one-of-a-kind natural wonder. Check out the schedule below and mark your calendar for programs that make you want to spring into spring. Parking is free. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978.546.2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov.
Spring Birding Basics: May 21, and June 18, 8 to 10 a.m. — Stroll seaside with birding watcher basics, bird song, Learn habits, flight patterns, etc. Bring binoculars. All ages, rain or shine. Meet in parking lot.
For information about the above or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov.
At Rockport library
Mondays, 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Rockport Genealogy Group— learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to: baudano@rockportlibrary.org)
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Wednesdays , 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Join us at the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last! at 10:00 a.m. No registration.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children’s Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this May. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., Stories, Bubble and Fun — Children with caregivers enjoy a fun morning with librarian Christy Rosso at Movement Arts Gloucester MA (MAGMA), 186 Main Street, 5/fl. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Open Play at the Library-- Unstructured play for lags 0-2 with caregivers at SFL at 21 Main St.. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Monday, May 15, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, Baby Sign Language with Baby Kneads - Learn about the benefits of signing with babies from Sheryl White of Baby Kneads, American Sign Language for little ones, watch instructor sign with your baby. At SFL at 21 Main St. Register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, May 18, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Author Talk with Virginia McKinnon -- local author, Virginia McKinnon discusses her newlmemoir, A Fisherman’s Daughter: Growing Up Sicilian-American in the Oldest Fishing Port in America. In person at 21 Main St. Register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, May 19, 11:15 a.m. to 12 noon., Musical Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson -- Join Ruthanne Paulson at SFL at 21 Main St.. No registration. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, May 19, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., YGSC Field Trip: Vernal Pond -- Young Gloucester Scientists Club field trip, with Rick Roth and Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team for 4th-8th graders. Registration required at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Saturday, May 20, 2 to 3 p.m., Author Talk with Courtney Summers — NYTimes Bestselling YA Author — a riveting hour online with acclaimed author of young adult novels. A virtual event. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Gloucester Literary Tour -- Learn about Gloucester’s Literary Tour series. In SFL Meeting Room at 21 Main St. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
On-going programs at SFL:
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Plant sale
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Garden Club will be host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Rockport High School parking lot on Jerden’s Lane. The plants are being donated by garden club members from their own gardens, and by local garden centers and nurseries.
Hopper documentary
In advance of its July exhibition “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape,” the Cape Ann Museum will screen “Hopper: An American Love Story” outdoors, at Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester on Saturday, May 20, at 8:15 p.m. This film offers a deeper look into Hopper’s art, his life, and his relationships. Combined with expert interviews, diaries and a startling visual reflection of American life, the film features footage of Cape Ann, where Hopper’s works earned his first critical acclaim, as well as contributions from Dr. Elliot Bostwick Davis, guest curator of Edward Hopper & Cape Ann. Although free and open to the public, reservations are required at www.capeannmuseum.org. Note: screening is outdoors, so bring lawn chair or blanket. Park at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, with a shuttle to event. No drop-offs. On-site parking for handicapped only. If nearby, walk or ride bike. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
‘Fly me to the moon’
Launched on Dec. 25, 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope has been sending breathtaking images from deep space that reveal our own solar system beyond Mars. On Sunday, May 21, at 3:30 p.m., the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents a program of stunning images captured by the Webb Telescope, with narration by noted broadcaster Dana Hersey, live organ accompaniment by Peter Krasinski, with commentary by Rob Newton, creator of the Cape Ann Cinema. With its 21-foot structure of gold plated mirrors, the Webb remains the most powerful telescope ever built. The program, which opens with the 1902 silent movie, “Trip to the Moon,” by French director Georges Me̒liès, will be held at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church Streets, and projected on a large screen. Tickets are available online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. General seating $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 free.
Beach stickers
Applications for 2023 Gloucester resident beach stickers are now being accepted online at https://gloucesterma.viewpointcloud.com/categories/1082. Once staff reviews and approves the application, you’ll be prompted to submit payment through the online portal, and your sticker will then be mailed to you. Paper applications cannot be accepted through the mail or in person. Staffing shortages have delayed in-person sales, so stay tuned for in-person sale dates or complete your application online. Questions? Contact bsticker@gloucester-ma.gov.
Library meeting
Manchester residents should have received the annual appeal brochure from Friends of the Manchester Public Library. The appeal will also publicize the Friends’ Annual Meeting scheduled for Manchester Community Hall on May 16. Local authors Sarah Patt and Jeffrey Denoncour will read from their latest young adult books and attendees also will learn about the library’s plans to expand its presentations and programs. All are welcome. The annual Book Donation Drive is underway to support the Friends’ annual Used Book Sale on Aug. 5.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this spring. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Tuesday, May 16, lunch trip to The Maple Street Bistro, a student-run restaurant at Essex Tech Vocational School in Danvers. Entrée, salad, roll, beverage, and dessert: $15 per person. Van pickup starts 10:15 a.m. for 11 a.m. lunch reservation. Return by 1:30 p.m. Reserve your seat by May 11, as noted above.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
At Essex library
ESSEX – Spring comes fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Tuesdays, through May 30, 10 a.m., School Readiness Program from the Boston Children’s Museum — in the library, for children ages 2 to 5 with caregiver to help build their social emotional skills. Registered participants receive a free family kit. Registration a must at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com or call 978-468-5489.
Thursday, May 18, 6 p.m., Essex Community Read Reception and talk, 7 p.m.., with Patricia Hanlon, author of “Swimming to the Top of the Tide: Finding Life Where Land and Water Meet.” Books at library, E-books on Overdrive.
Wednesday May 24, 6 to 7 p.m., Community Sunflower Growing Contest — free packet of sunflower seeds to grow over the summer. outside on lawn. Tables for plant swapping.
Larkin Gala
DANVERS — On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall, at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St, Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presnted. Tickets are $150, or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977.
Navajo dancers
MANCHESTER — The Dineh Tah’ Navajo Dancers of Albuquerque, New Mexico, are visiting Cape Ann from the Navajo Nation for the 155th commemoration of the Navajo Treaty signed by two Indian Peace Commissioners, Col. Samuel F. Tappan (1831-1913) of Manchester, and Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman (1820-1891). The group will acknowledge the key role Tappan played in establishing the tribe’s right of return to its ancestral lands. Dancers will bless Tappan’s house in town the morning of Thursday, May 18, with a program at the Crowell Chapel, at 6:30 p.m. with director Shawn Price presenting, followed by traditional dances. While the program is free, space is limited, so registration is required at https://bit.ly/3nvahJq.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. It has surpassed its goal of $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry, and plans use money raised beyond the goal to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Hopper at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann during the summer of 1923. Opening on Hopper’s birthday, July 22, “Edward Hopper and Cape Ann” runs through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. During the school year, eighth-graders on Cape Ann created original work through their own windows as Hopper did; their works in “View from My Window” are on show through May 28. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and go on sale at www.capeannmuseum.org on June 1. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Class of ‘73
Gloucester High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th class reunion on June 8, at the Elks, 97 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. Cocktail hour will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music and dinner and dancing to the band Garfish from 7 to 11 p.m. Please register in advance and send payment in advance to c/o Kathy Williams, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Blood drives
During Trauma Awareness Month, the American Red Cross needs donors to help ensure a strong, stable blood supply is available at a moment’s notice. Type O negative blood donors are especially critical for emergencies. As a thank-you, all who come to give through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card. Those who come May 20 to 31 will get an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. Plus, through May, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game in Seattle.
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive Monday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester, Donors may join this lifesaving mission by scheduling an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. Questions? Contact Father Jim Achadinha at 978-281-4820, or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
A drive also is being held at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave., on Monday, May 22, from 2 to 7 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
‘100 Voices’
Local artist Stephanie Benenson brings the stories of immigrant families alive with spoken word and laser lighting for a immersive 400+ experience presented by Cape Ann Museum and the CAM Teen Council. A work of light and sound by Harbor Voices, it was created with community voices at senior centers, offices of public officials, public schools, nonprofit groups, and historical societies. Storytellers were invited to share in any language, resulting in a multilingual, inclusive presentation that shares a wide range of global immigration perspectives, each represented in a beam of light. The exhibition is on display at the Cape Ann Museum Green Campus from May 12 to 14 and May 19 to 21. Free viewing hours are 10 am to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Free school and group trips include a private artist led tour and conversation about social impact through public art. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.