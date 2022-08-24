Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event..
Garden Club
MANCHESTER — On Tuesday, Sept, 13, Manchester’s Seaside Garden Club will hold its first meeting of the new season. Guest speaker is Rosemary Malfi, the pollinator network coordinator for Northeast Organic Farming Association Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Pollinator Network is a statewide initiative to connect and support the growing number of communities, organizations, growers, and researchers working to protect pollinators and native plant communities across the Commonwealth. The Seaside Garden Club supports the Pollinator Network. The club welcomes all types of gardeners, from beginners to experienced, to join. The club meets on the second Tuesday of the month, September to June, at the Manchester Community Center, =Harbor Point, Manchester. Social with light refreshments is at 7 p.m., followed by the program at 7:30 p.m. Annual membership is $30, make checks payable to The Seaside Garden Club, PO Box 94, Manchester, 01944. Guests are welcome to the September meeting for free. Subsequently, there is a $5 fee for guests.
Beans, ham and jazz
On Sunday, Aug, 28 at 5:30 pm., the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church will host an old-fashioned ham and baked bean supper. Tickets are $10 and reservations must be made by Thursday, Aug. 25, by calling the church at 978-283-2817, leaving your name, phone number, and the numbers of people attending. Following the dinner, at 7:30 p.m., the church will host the Jazz Dynamics, a group of Manchester professionals who are also jazz instrumentalists. The jazz starts at Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., also at the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave. Tickets for the jazz show are $20 at the door.
HAWC breakfast
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) will hold its annual Working to Heal Breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Members of the local business community, state Rep. Paul Tucker, and HAWC leadership and supporters will speak, and a survivor will share a story. Tickets are $75; if purchased before Labor Day, $65. There will be a memorial for HAWC founder Dale Orlando, Eastern Bank will be honored for its continued support, and Tucker will act as auctioneer of a Fund-a Need Auction. To register or donate, visit hawcdv.org/breakfast.
Magnolia Cribbage
The Magnolia Cribbage League will meet Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave. This is an informal evening of cribbage games. The Magnolia Library Center requests a $25 donation from each player per quarter. Please come and sign up and discuss how this league will go forward. For more information, email Dot Sieradzki at dotsieradzki@gmail.com, or cll her at 1-978-835-2439.
Spirit medium
Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., has brought backworld-famous spirit medium Kevin Coan, and the public is invited to attend his readings on Saturday, Sept.24, from 2 to 4 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. Bring one picture (per ticket) of a loved one and maybe get an amazing reading. Complimentary light refreshments will be served and a 50/50 raffle will be available. Tickets are $30 at the door, or in advance at the GFC bar, or by contacting Joanna 978-729-2571.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18 — Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program..
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces the Rico Barr Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, AUg. 31. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Food Drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Vietnam exhibit
The Annisquam Historical Society is sponsoring a Vietnam commemoration exhibit and veteran presentations to mark the end of U.S. military engagement in Vietnam 50 years ago (1972). Both events are open to the public. Local Vietnam veterans have put together memorabilia, photos, artwork, slideshows, video and paraphernalia from their tours of duty. The exhibit is on display at the Annisquam Historical Society Firehouse in Annisquam: Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon this summer during the Farmers Market. The Firehouse exhibit can also be viewed by request. Contact the Annisquam Historical Society through its website, annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.
50th party
SeniorCare Inc. will host its 50th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Beauport Hotel, overlooking the harbor at 55 Commercial St. in Gloucester. This milestone event will feature a gourmet dinner, awards to five community leaders, a silent auction, and an evening of music and fun. ABC Home Healthcare Professionals present the celebration.
SeniorCare invites everyone to join it in celebrating this momentous event and to show support for its continued work with the Cape Ann and North Shore elder community. Tickets to the celebration are $125 each. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. For information or to reserve tickets and sponsorships/advertising, contact SeniorCare at 978-281-1750 or pr@seniorcareinc.org or go to www.seniorcareinc.org.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Enjoy a timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room. Aug. 9, catch the 2021 drama starring Judi Dench.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum is looking for volunteer docents for this 6-week collaboration with the Smithsonian. To get involved, email KD@essexshipbuilding.org, or call 978-768-7541.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Castagnacci show
“Notes from a Quarry”’ a special exhibition featuring Vincent Castagnacci’s paintings, will be on view at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., through Oct. 9, focusing on his more recent drawings and paintings and including earlier works that reflect Cape Ann’s the strong influence. For the past 40 years, Castagnacci’s family has owned property near Folly Cove’s rugged shoreline, out to Halibut Point and up into Dogtown, all of which are present in his works. Since 1973, he has served on the faculty of the University of Michigan, earning numerous citations and awards. Museum hours are Tuesday tp Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Ages 18 and younger and members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following summer events and programs. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Aug. 25, 10 to 11 a.m., Gardening & Stories with Backyard Growers — Children plan, plant, water, weed, maintain & harvest a garden at the Library with Backyard Growers in this 5 step series at the raised beds are outside children’s area. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 25, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday: Summer Reading Edition –with Children’s Librarian Marisa. Come for an afternoon full of questions, experiments and discoveries. Great for children in grades 1 to 5. Registration is required. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer reading help for students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children’s Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.