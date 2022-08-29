Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Wednesday, Aug. 31, monthly mystery ride — You’re in for a treat, so bring your appetite. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, lunch at the Village Restaurant in Essex — enjoy award-winning fresh seafood and full menu. Reserve seat for van pick-up around 11 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 9, to the malls— Choose between the Northshore or Liberty Tree malls. Reserve seat for van pick-up around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, Castle Island and Sullivan’s — visit Castle Island and lunch at Sullivan’s. Castle Island located in South Boston; houses Fort Independence. circa 1834. Hot dogs, ice cream and great harbor views. Reserve seat for van pick-up, 10:30 a.m. Return by 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16, trip Trader Joe’s, — also Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, Walmart. Van pick=up starts at 10: a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, trip to Brooksby Farm in Peabody — farm fresh produce, pumpkin yard, jams, jellies, apple cider donuts and more. Van pick up starts around 10:15 a.m. / return 1 p.m. Reserve your seat at 978_526-7500_
Friday, Sept. 23, Concord Museum & lunch — see the oldest and most treasured collections of Americana in the country. Lunch follows at The Club Car Café. Reserve your seat at 978_526-7500. Van pick up an starts at 10 a.m.. $12: Lunch is on your own.
Wednesday, Sept. 28, monthly mystery ride — bring your appetite for fun and treats to a mystery destination on the North Shore. Pick-up starts at 12 p.m./ return by 2 p.m. Reserve your seat at 978_526-7500.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve activities of daily living, and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. starting Sept. 7. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s free. Register for your Zoom link at https://bit.ly/3KqJOU9. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499. Passcode: 123456
Hammond Castle
Gloucester’s historic seaside Hammond Castle has these events and programs coming up. Information and tickets are available at www.hammondcastle.org. Hammond Castle is located at 80 Hesperus Ave. (Route 127), in Gloucester. Questions? 917-715-5480
Candlelight & Spiritualism Tours: Candlelight tours are Thursdays, 6, 7 and 8 p.m.; spiritualism tours are at 9 p.m. on Sept. 1, 8, 15, and 29. Tickets, $20.
History Of Medieval Arms & Armor: Sept. 10, 11 a.m. Curatorial Director John Leysath on the history and engineering of medieval European armaments. On display: weaponry from the medieval to the Renaissance periods. Adults $25, kids under 12, $10. Tickets at www.hammondcastle.org
Sketch Class with Slow River Studio: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to noon. Sketch the enchanting grounds and breathtaking interior spaces of this celebrated New England landmark. Class is $15 per person.
Firebird Pops Orchestra: Film Night: Friday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. Creative arrangements of beloved film music. Brendan J. Kenney conducts the chamber orchestra. Premier seating, $50. General Admission $40, on the seaside lawn.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal.
If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door.
There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Sargent House
Sargent House Museum will exhibit curated works of a group of Massachusetts women artists, offering a contemporary female take on the traditional interaction between figure and landscape.
Works include Cori Champagne’s witty clothing piece “Gulf/PR,” with a built-in sleeping mat and flotation device for abrupt climate change; Leigh Craven’s “Winter Night,” in which ceramic, wood, veneer and paint combine to capture the fragile relationship of humans and nature in the darkness of winter; and Arevik Tserunyan’s integration of painting and collage inspired by the utopian world of Rococo and the Belle Epoque to evoke mysterious landscapes and uncertain narratives. The exhibition is available during museum hours Fridays, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 3 p.m., before Labor Day.
Harbor concerts
Harbor Loop concert organizers announced the musical line-up for the 2022 summer season at the park that overlooks Gloucester’s Inner Harbor, located off Rogers Street.
Music starts at 5:30 p.m. Organizers suggest bringing blankets and a picnic to enjoy with the free live music downtown.
The remaining schedule is:
Sept. 1, Mamadou Diop & Rum Runners.
Sept. 8, Keith Thomas Hickey’s band The Knobs and Mike Forgette’s Over The Bridge.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info
Blood drives
The Red Cross is holding blood drives at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30.
It is also having a drive at the Ipswich Community Center, 25 Green St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
As a thank-you, all who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Primary deadlines
In Gloucester, vote by mail and absentee ballot applications for the Sept. 6 State Primary are accepted via email, fax and regular mail; submission deadline is Monday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. Absentee ballot in office voting by appointment deadline is Friday, Sept. 2. Vote by mail and absentee ballots can be returned via parcel post, hand-delivered to the city clerk’s office in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., by the voter or family member only, or placed in the drop box located (in good weather) on the Warren Street entrance to City Hall. Early voting can be done in person at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., at these times: Monday, Aug. 29, 8:30 a.m. to p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Aug, 31, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — the deadline for early voting in person. Questions? Call 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
Essex voting
ESSEX — In-person early voting for the Sept. 6 State Primary will take place at Town Hall, 30 Martin St., on Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 2, by appointment only. On Sept. 6, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave. For more specific details on the election in Essex, residents may visit www.essexma.org/town-clerk.