Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.