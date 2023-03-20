Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event/
Photos sought
ROCKPORT — Do you have great photos that showcase the beauty of Rockport? Monday, March 20, is the last day to submit for amateur and professional photographers alike to submit their best high-quality photos of Rockport to be entered into its the Rockport Rotary Club’s contest to be featured in its 2024 fundraising photo calendar. Winners of each month plus the cover will receive $50. The photos must emphasize what makes Rockport a special place to live, work and visit in each season. ie) fishing industry, town events, parades, pets in a quintessential Rockport scene, quarries, architecture and ocean. Please submit high-quality digital photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address and phone number. Questions? Submit to the same email address
STEAM event
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex Regional School District will host its first STEAM Showcase on Friday, March 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the High School Gymnasium. The event is free to the school community. STEAM activities combine the traditional principles of science, technology, engineering, and math with a creative twist by adding the arts. Exhibits will include: Math Challenge Table: Community vs. Math Students Competition; displays of student artwork; Monarch Butterflies; Space Soil — “Plant the Moon;” student-engineered cars; Tank Aquascape Contest; bacterial art; and DNA extraction. The school Green Team will showcase model sea creatures members have created and participating in the Trex Challenge to reduce the school’s waste, and recycle plastics. Parent Dan Ochs will demonstrate a robotic arm he created. Many local supporting businesses will be presenting as well.
At Essex library
ESSEX – Spring comes fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Monday, March 20, 10 a.m., Community Book Group— Up for discussion: ‘No One Ever Asked’ by Katie Ganshert. Books available at circulation desk. All welcome.
Monday, March 20, 7 p.m., “The evolution of the American kitchen” — From the colonial period to the present, on Zoom with Historic New England curator Nancy Carlisle. For Zoom link, visit essexpl.org/events
Tuesday, March 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m., College Essay Writing Workshop— on the 3nd floor, with Tracy Stephens, local English teacher, sharing helpful advice and strategies for writing a compelling college application essay. Read sample essays, ask questions, brainstorm. Register at https://www.tcsprep.com/
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0-2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Thursday March 23, 7 p.m., third floor, History of the Essex Railroads — Rockport resident Alan MacMillan’s illustrated lecture on the history of railroads in Essex, including model trains, artifacts of railroading, & even train tickets from the Essex Branch of the B&MRR. Register at essexpl.org/event.
Saturdays March 18, 25 at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Friday March 31, 3 to 5 p.m., Puzzle Palooza— Teens grades 6 to 12, rab a teammate and register for our first puzzle contest 300 pieces, prizes and food!. Register at essexpl.org/events
Monday, April 3, Essex Community Read — Books available at the library starting today. This month’s book is: ‘Swimming to the “Top of the Tide: Finding Life Where Land and Water Meet,” by Patricia Hanlon who will be keynote speak a library event May 18.
Wednesday April 5, at 7 p.m., Gardening Series — Join Holly and a guest speaker as they discuss the do’s and don’ts for a successful growing season for annuals and perennials on the library’s 3rd floor.
Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m., Celebrate Earth Day — with sculptor Ryan Kelly. Participants creating a wire tree. Registration a must at essexpl.org/events.
The Old Sloop Presents
On Saturday, April 1, The Kemp Harris Group takes the stage at the Old Sloop. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. with ‘Northwest Fox’ opening. at ‘The Old Sloop Presents,’ at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport: handicap-accessible. Visit oldslooppresents.org for more information and tickets.
Future of fishing
The Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute is hosting a free presentation at City Hall on Wednesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. and all are welcome. This important event is also part of the Gloucester400+ celebration. This free event features GMGI Fisheries Scientist Tim O’Donnell discussing how he and his team are utilizing state-of-the-art genomic technologies to support sustainable fisheries for the future. Fishing in the future depends on effective fisheries management today. Regulations are informed primarily by traditional fisheries science techniques designed to understand life history characteristics and relative abundance of populations. At GMGI, we are taking advantage of the recent unprecedented advancement of genomic technology to provide modern high-quality data that can supplement traditional fisheries data and support more sustainable management. Find out all about it at this important community event, at Gloucester’s Kryocz Auditorium, 9 Dale Ave, Gloucester. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., presentation begins at 6 p.m.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this March. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Tuesday, March 21, 4 to 5 p.m., Celebrity Chef author talk— with Jernard A. Wells on Zoom discussing his latest cookbook, ‘Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours’. Register for Zoom link at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Tuesday, March 28, 7 to 8 p.m., The Lost Girls of Paris: Author Talk — NYTimes bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff shares the details of her new book, ‘Code Name Sapphire,’ on Zoom. For Zoom link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
At Rockport library
Tuesday, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — for preschoolers with caregiver with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room for stories and songs.
Tuesday, at 2 p.m. ‘Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee’ This week in the Brenner Room watch a 1944 noir/mystery film with Gene Tierney and Dana Andrews.
Wednesdays from 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Join us at the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last! at 10:00 a.m. No registration .