Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.