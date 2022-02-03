Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573
Unpacking Toxic Culture
The community is invited to a free presentation by Danika Manso-Brown and Phil Fogelman, education directors at ADL New England on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This will be an exploration of historical and contemporary antisemitism, racism, and other forms of systemic oppression. Community members will develop tools to respond to bias and proactively create equitable and inclusive spaces. Everyone is welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. More information is available by contacting Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Book donations
MANCHESTER — The Friends of the Manchester Library Book Sale will be returning this summer. Due to storage difficulties inside the Manchester library, members of the Friends of the Library will be holding monthly book drives on designated Saturdays near the Children’s Room, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation dates will be Feb. 19, March 19, April 23, May 21, June 18, and July 16. Please bring small and large paperbacks and books in bags and boxes no bigger than beer cases. Fiction and nonfiction, special interests for all ages are welcome.
Frame up to fit out
ESSEX — Join National Heritage Fellow Harold Burnham, and his apprentice KD Montgomery at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum for an update on their progress for the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Traditional Arts Apprenticeship. The two are back working on the rehabilitation of Sylvina W. Beal, the return home of schooner Isabella, and all manner of shipyard nonsense. Zoom in to a live talk or video to see what they’re up to. Programs are free and ongoing. Dates are Feb. 22, March 29, April 26, May 31.Times and formats to be determined. Links and passcodes will be available on the shipyard’s website, https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/.
Maritime lectures
Maritime Gloucester welcomes you to join local historian Justin Demetri and special guest shipwright Harold Burnham for this winter’s lecture series. Offered both in person and on Zoom, tickets are now available at https://www.maritimegloucester.org. Dates are Feb. 8, Gloucester subchasers; Feb. 15, Gloucester steamboats; Feb. 22, Gloucester tugs and ferries; March 1, Gloucester historic fishing. Free for members; $10 each for nonmembers. These Zoom talks and videos are available by a generous grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, https://massculturalcouncil.org/.
Blood needed
The nation’s blood supply has dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood transfusions, the Red Cross says. Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain the blood supply. In thanks, January donors will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, and donors of blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. They will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information. For a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Windhover news
ROCKPORT — Windhover Center for the Performing Arts’ Quarry Dance took place last summer and is the subject of a new film scheduled to premiere on Zoom next month; a teaser can be seen at https://youtu.be/l3ZOqwSJRZE. Windhover also seeks support to purchase a permanent frame tent to protect audience and performers from the elements, so that next summer’s large roster of innovative and dyc dance, theater and music productions will go on rain or shine. Contributions will continue to support the high quality artists who come to Windhover to perform, rehearse and teach classes for the public. Windhover’s website — www.windhover.org— has a DONATE button which links to Paypal. Or you can snd a check payable to Windhover, P.O Box 2249, Rockport, MA 01966. Windhover is a 501 non-profit so donations are tax-deductible.
Book Club To Go
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester makes it easy to start your own book group with kits containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Simply reserve and pick up the kit through the library’s online booking system and distribute the books to everyone in your book group. When your meeting is over, just collect all the books and return the kit to the library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Linked-in Learning
Access new online educational resources for free with a library card at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or or call 978-325-5500.
Zoo, museum passes
Sawyer Free Library card holders qualify for up to six free passes to Zoo New England’s Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham. To reserve library passes to the zoos as well as Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, and Sargent House Museum, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Free PCR testing
Curative has established a drive-through testing site in the parking lot at Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue and is now taking appointments at https://book.curative.com/sites/34046. Walk-up tests will not be provided. The Stage Fort Park site is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.