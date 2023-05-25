Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Literary Walking Tours
Gloucester is the birth place a surprising trove of great literature. The 400th+ Literary Committee offers four Saturday morning walking tours, led by local literary raconteur Phil Storey to educate residents and visitors alike to the city’s oft overlooked literary legacy. Learn about Judith Sargent Murray in the house where in the 1700s she penned her feminist gleanings. Find the spot on Main Street where longtime summer resident T.S. Eliot purchased the notebook in which he began “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.” Experience the grit and glory of the harbor that inspired Charles Olson’s epics and the poems of Vincent Ferrini. Did you know that Rudyard Kipling wrote “Captains Courageous” here, and Henry Wordsworth penned “The Wreck of the Hesperus?” The tours — on May 27, June 24, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 — are free, running from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St. Reservations are recommended at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/event/literary-gloucester-a-walking-tour/
Rockport Democrats
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will meet aturday, June 3, at 10 a.m. to caucus. This meeting is a chance for town Democrats to have input about the State Democratic Convention to be held in September, which will determine the topics that the Massachusetts Democratic Party should prioritize.The caucus meeting will be a hybrid event at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., and via Zoom, https://bit.ly/3BR0XD0. Meeting ID is 848 1457 8671, and passcode is 563120. All all registered Democrats are welcome.
Cape Ann Arts Alive
Registration is open for Cape Ann Arts Alive’s 2023 summer program 2023. “Time and Tide ~ Gloucester 1623, before and after” is an experiential performance/art program that fosters 6- to 12-year-olds appreciation for the unique culture of Cape Ann, and, along with teen mentors (age 13-17) nurtures their sense of belonging to the ongoing story of this unique region. Through music, visual arts, theater, dance, the program strives to cultivate curiosity, encourage artistic expression, and build confidence. Activities run from Aug. 21 to 25, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, with excursions to the Cape Ann Museum and to the schooner Adventure for a harbor sail. There will be openings in the fall for the CAAA Singers, who’ll perform at Schooner Festival on Labor Day weekend and the annual Middle Street Walk on Dec. 9, as well as other Gloucester 400+ community events. Call 978-283-1708..
Americana concert
On June 25 at 7 p.m., the Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle St., Gloucester, will host a special concert of original and beloved folk and Americana music in an acoustic setting with George and Charles Clements, with an opening act by Hayley Reardon. A reception will follow. Tickets are $25 available, with more information, at www.taagloucester.org. Questions? 978-281-0739.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — It’s May and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St., is chock full of great stuff to do. For a complete schedule and to register for events and programs, please visit manchesterpl.org/events. Questions? Call 978-526-2017. Please register for all programs on the website, https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
VOX and Wonder Books is a new collection in the Children’s Room offering audio and print picture and chapter books bound together. Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. Just push a button to listen and read through speaker or head phones.
Thursdays in May, 6 to 7 p.m,, MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee Book Discussion. Group shares “There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster — Who Profits and Who Pays the Price” by Jessie Singer. Copies at circulation desk or download digital audiobook on Libby, a free library ebook / audiobook service.
Thursday, May 25, 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Mindfulness Meditation — with Dharma Leader Alida Bryant. Beginners and experienced meditators welcome.
Thursday, May 25, 7 to 8 p.m., Author Chat with Charlotte McConaghy -- “Migrations” on Zoom. Send questions to author at: Jessica at jfitzhanso@chelmsfordlibrary.org.
Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop In Craft-- Make a suncatcher ‘Mandela’ for your window. All ages, as long as you can handle cutting or tearing tissue paper.
Tuesday, June 6, at 4 to 6 p.m., Hearthside Book Group — at the library or on Zoom to discuss the novel “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for further information. Copiesat the circulation desk, curbside pickup or by home delivery.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this May. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Stories, Bubble and Fun — Children with caregivers enjoy a fun morning with librarian Christy Rosso at Movement Arts Gloucester MA (MAGMA), 186 Main Street, 5/fl. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Open Play at the Library-- Unstructured play for lags 0-2 with caregivers at SFL at 21 Main St.. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Gloucester Literary Tour -- Learn about Gloucester’s Literary Tour series. In SFL Meeting Room at 21 Main St. Questions? Email bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Hopper at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann during the summer of 1923. Opening on Hopper’s birthday, July 22, “Edward Hopper and Cape Ann” runs through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. During the school year, eighth-graders on Cape Ann created original work through their own windows as Hopper did; their works in “View from My Window” are on show through May 28. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and go on sale at www.capeannmuseum.org on June 1. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.