‘Sounding Joy’
On Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m., The Musicians of the Old Post Road present their new holiday program “Sounding Joy.” The concert features jubilant works from the Classical Period, including Mozart’s “Exsultate Jubilate,” with soprano Jessica Petrus. This is the ensemble’s fifth holiday concert hosted by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Preferred $45; general $30; students $10 with ID; under 12 free. Tickets are available at the door and in advance at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. Masks a must and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test. Handicapped lift at 10 Church St. corner. Parking on the green.
Portraits of Dementia
SeniorCare is hosting the exhibit “The Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia,” which features Joe Wallace’s portraits of individuals living with dementia along with photographs of the subjects at a younger ages and a brief narratives of their lives. The goal is to tell a more complete story of the lives of those living with dementia. On view at SeniorCare’s office, 49 Blackburn Center, through January. Questions? Contact Carrie Johnson at 978-281-1750 or carrie.johnson@seniorcareinc.org, or visit https://portraitsofdementia.com/. Advance reservations required; masks a must.
Cape Ann Lights
Guaranteed to raise your holiday spirits are Cape Ann Lights — 150 locations lit to make the season bright. Pack up the car and enjoy this second annual Winter Lights Celebration on Cape Ann, a gift from businesses throughout Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea to bring you joy with twinkling lights and creative window displays through Jan. 2. For a custom-designed downloadable digital map with lit locations clearly marked, visit https://discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann/
Pen Pal Project
All Massachusetts teachers are invited to sign classrooms up for a free letter-writing kit, through the USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for third- to fifth-graders, developed in conjunction with WeAreTeachers. Some 25,000 classrooms across the country can partner with matched classes to write 1 million letters with the goal of building friendships and understanding diverse perspectives, as well as improving students writing, communication, and collaboration skills. WeAreTeachers offers daily articles, videos and giveaways for educators. For more information, including official rules and instructions for teachers to sign their classes up for the project, visit WeAreTeachers.com. Also, subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, and visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
Growers’ pop-up
Gloucester-based nonprofit Backyard Growers’ holiday pop-up shop is now open at www.backyardgrowers.org, and is chock full of unique garden-themed gifts that will bring festive fun to family and friends all year round. Proceeds support Backyard Growers’ school, backyard, and community garden programs. Discover the perfect gift to prepare garden-lovers for another great season. All items come “ready-to-give”in a craft paper gift bag and are available for pick-up at 103R Maplewood Ave. The last day for holiday pick-ups is Dec. 23.
Elks Craft Fair
Over 30 vendors are ready for holiday shoppers at the Gloucester Elks Craft Fair on Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Elks, 97 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. A raffle will also be held to benefit Elks Care Share. For more information, call 978-283-1092.
Holidays at the castle
On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m., and back by popular demand, a second encore performance of Christmas at the Castle will be performed by the Firebird Pops Orchestra, as part of the castle’s annual Deck The Halls holiday celebration. Tour the museum decorated with unique, one-of-a-kind, holiday room concepts by local florists and interior designers. Tickets are $25 per person.
The grounds and castle will be illuminated with thousands of holiday lights, as, for the first time, Hammond Castle Museum hosts a Holiday Lights & Illumination every evening through Jan.2. No reservations are required to visit the outdoor grounds that will be open to guests nightly for free from 4:30 to 10 p.m.
Advanced registration and more information is available at www.hammondcastle.org. The Hammond Castle Museum is located at 80 Hesperus Ave, Gloucester.
Windhover news
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts’ Quarry Dance took place last summer and is the subject of a new film scheduled to premiere on Zoom next month; a teaser can be seen at https://youtu.be/l3ZOqwSJRZE. Windhover also seeks support to purchase a permanent frame tent to protect audience and performers from the elements, so that next summer’s large roster of innovative and dynamic dance, theater and music productions will go on rain or shine. Contributions will continue to support the high quality artists who come to Windhover to perform, rehearse and teach classes for the public. Windhover’s website — www.windhover.org— has a DONATE button which links to Paypal. Or you can snd a check payable to Windhover, P.O Box 2249, Rockport, MA 01966. Windhover is a 501 non-profit so donations are tax-deductible.