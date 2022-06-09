Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — Manchester Council on Aging has some trips on the slate. Make sure to reserve your seat on the van soonest, as these are very popular. For more information, please call the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester.
Friday, June 10, tour the Sargent House Museum in Gloucester, built in 1782 for Judith Sargent Murray (1751-1820), a philosopher, writer, and early advocate of women’s equality. Learn her history and relationship with Rev. John Murray, founding member of the Universalist church, and view original works by the great portraitist John Singer Sargent (1856-1925), who loved the house, as well as 15 recently acquired watercolor paintings by Singer Sargent’s sister Emily Sargent. Senior pick up starts at 11:30 a.m., expected return, 2 p.m. Museum admission is $10.
Saturday, June 18, Community Shredding event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,— behind Town Hall. Bring documents you want shredded; truck will shred them on site.
Wednesday, June 15, a trip to the Boulevard in Gloucester— get your steps in by the sea or just find a bench and enjoy the ocean view. Stop at the Cupboard for lunch. Senior van pickup starts about 11 a.m. Return expected around 1 p.m. Reserve your seat at 978- 526-7500.
Tuesday, June 21, 10:30 am – 12 noon— take a stand against elder abuse in front of Town Hall on the Village Green. Join us in supporting World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Stop by and get informed. Wear purple to show your support. Questions? 978-526-7500.
Provider on the Pier free Friday medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Mass. HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP are here to serve Gloucester’s finest with walk-in service that provides access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment! In Fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Midsummer Festival of Nordic Humor
Rockport Community Theatre presents ‘A Midsummer Festival of Nordic Humor’ at the Old Sloop First Congregational Church Parish Hall, 12 School Street, Rockport. These are staged readings of two one-act plays, “The Finnish Boarding House” and “0ut With the Cat” by Aili Linden, a comic poem by Garrison Keillor “The Finn Who Would Not Take a Sauna” and A Visit from Ole, Lena, Sven, Torvald and Hjalmar, Nordic-American comedians. Performances are June 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m., and June 19 at 3 p.m. Admission is free but free will donation of $10 at the door benefits the ministries of Old Sloop Church.
Knights Open Door Food Drive
“Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for the Open Door Food Pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School St., Manchester. Food items most needed are: Peanut Butter; Canned Tuna, Chicken, Turkey; Healthy Snack Items; Breakfast Cereal; 100% Juice / Juice Boxes; Hearty Soups; Canned Vegetables and Fruits; Spaghetti Sauce; Macaroni & Cheese; Rice; Noodles and Pasta; and Cake, Muffin, and Pancake Mix. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Summer concerts in the park
David Benjamin, the summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces a nine-concert series beginning on Sunday, July 10, with the Cape Ann Big Band and ending on Aug. 28 with the Rico Barr Band. All concerts will be Sundays at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Also, the Cape Ann Community Band will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7p.m. Rain dates are the next Wednesday evening. Saturday concerts, the next Tuesday. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Cape Ann Makers Market
Rockport’s historic Emerson Inn is the ocean front setting this summer for monthly Cape Ann Makers Markets, creative collectives of original works for viewing and purchase by Cape Ann’s crafters and artisans from 6 to 9 p.m., free, with a buffet dinner, bar service, live music and spectacular views of the moon rising over the sea; Tuesday, June 14, Wednesday, July 13, Thursday, Aug. 11. The Emerson Inn is located at 1 Cathedral Ave., with Inn and street parking. Nature and coastal inspired handmade art and crafts include jewelry, metal smithing, painting, photography, fiber arts, candles, hand harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and much more.
Needy Meds webinars
With over $325,013,936.87 in prescription costs saved to date by subscribers with the free NeedyMeds card, the Gloucester-based nonprofit has grown into an invaluable health and medication resource for the city’s residents. Its free webinars are open to all with a free app that lets you gather, manage and share your health records from one secure location. Check out the schedule and join NeedyMeds, 50 Whittemore St., Gloucester.4Helpline available at 1-800-503-6897. For more information, email info@needymeds.org, or visit NeedyMeds.org.
June 24, 2:30 p.m., Make the Most of your Medical Appointments— prepare for your medical appointments, to make the most of your appointments time.
June 16, 12 noon, Saving Lives with Lung Cancer Screening — Learn if you or a loved one is eligible and how to get screened at a center near you.
June 21, 3 p.m., Become an Empowered Patient — Advocating for yourself and being part of your own healthcare team, Register now — this webinar is back by popular demand!
June 30, 12 noon, Diagnosis-Based Assistance Programs Savings — 25 minutes of learning how Diagnosis-Based Assistance Programs can help you save..
Music camp in Topsfield
TOPSFIELD — Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
Indigenous Manchester on display
MANCHESTER — Manchester Historical Society & Museum, 10 Union St., is displaying Manchester’s Indigenous artifacts on display at the museum Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 to 3 p.m. through through June 10. Questions? Call 978-526-7230, or visit manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
‘Gloria’ on Gloucester Stage
When crisis explodes during a seemingly ordinary day at the Manhattan publishing office, ambition trumps compassion as editorial assistants turn catastrophe into personal gain in “Gloria.” A Pulitzer Prize finalist play, written by the MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Bryn Boice, “Gloria” runs through June 26. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m., indoors at Gloucester Stage, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. For tickets and info, call 978-281-4433, or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Rotenberg show through July 3
The Cape Ann Museum will host an exhibit of large-scale works of Judi Rotenberg through July 3. A life-long Rockport summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner, Rotenberg has spent 40 years creating vivid, colorful floral still life paintings. Daughter of the late American Impressionist painter and longtime Cape Ann resident Harold Rotenberg, she has immersed herself in art since childhood, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. Classically trained and accomplished at portraiture, landscapes, and still lifes, she was selected as a copyist at the Louvre Museum in 2012-13. Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent work are alive with color and motion. In connection with the exhibition, the museum is presenting an encore of its 2019 program, Cape Ann Blossoms, May 14 and 15. Gallery talks are also planned and information on them and program details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org. The Cape Ann Museum is located ted at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.