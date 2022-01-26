Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
At Manchester’s library
MANCHESTER — Manchester-by-the Sea Library is hosting these programs:
Friday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. , Join Professional Organizer Eileen Kelly Reed — Zoom program on how to say yes to less and simplify your life with proven strategies. Register at www.manchesterpl.org/events.
Friday, Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m., Mystery Book Group Meets on Zoom— Will discuss “The Widows of Malabar Hill” by Sujata Massey. Copies of this book are available at the library’s circulation desk. To register for this book group please contact Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org.
Sunday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m., F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity and Diversity Book Group — Children ages 4-8 with their families, with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Children’s Librarian Carol Bender. Register for Zoom link with Lindsay at FEEDinME.123@gmail.com or Carol at cbender@manchesterpl.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m., Hearthside Book Group, The Hemingses of Monticello— Zoom discussion of a legendary American family by Annette Gordon-Reed. Register with Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or 978-526-7711. Copies of book available at circulation desk: curbside pickup or home delivery service.
Tuesday, Feb. 1, 7 to 8 p.m., New England Patriot’s Hall of Fame on Zoom— Join Patriots Hall of Fame staff for a live virtual tour and inside look at unique artifacts! Q&A session will follow. Register for Zoom link at www.manchesterpl.org/events.
Monday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., Valentine Berry Celebration — With Vanessa Young of “Thirsty Radish” on Zoom. A fun presentation on how berries add flavor and festive color and are classic ingredients for Valentine’s Day, with demonstration and tip-filled discussion. Register at www.manchesterpl.org/events.
Feb. 8, at 5 p.m., The Diversity Matters Book Group Diversity— To Discuss “Writings on the Wall” by Kareem Abdul Jabar. Copies available at circulation desk. Other authors/books for consideration: W. E. DuBois book, Autobiography of Malcolm X, more James Baldwin, John Lewis, Sister Souljah, or Langston Hughes..
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7 to 8 p.m., A culinary tour inspired by “The Great British Baking Show”— Make a proper cup of tea, learn regional specialties, their UK origins. British recipes will be translated for American kitchens. with Claire Evans, UK travel/relocation consultant and former UK resident. Register at www.manchesterpl.org/events.
Wednesdays, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., Tai Chi Classes — ages 18 and older join Susan Halpern weekly at Manchester Community Center through May. Focus on the Sun-style upright stance with small arm movements and short steps. Register with Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org..
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Songs for little ones — On Zoom with Ms. Carol. Register at 978-526-7711 or cbender@manchesterpl.org
From the Teen Loft:
Pick up a new DIY craft bag at the library to make a Valentine’s Day string heart. Don’t be surprised to discover a happy extra ball of joy inside!
Knit Wits’ teen knitting group needs a volunteer to lead weekly needles up. Contact Maile at mblack@manchesterpl.org , OR 978-526-7711.
Handcraft a Valentine Card now through Feb. 13 — Drop by the Library for Valentine card crafting to send to local seniors, nurses, doctors and support staff at local hospitals. Materials provided at Reference Room crafting table. Valentines’ delivery guaranteed.