Grace Center holiday
NAMI Cape Ann, the grassroots community voice on mental illness and the Gloucester Police’s Community Impact Unit are collaborating on a catered holiday lunch for the Grace Center Day Program on Friday, Dec. 17, at noon. Small gifts of hand and foot warmers will be distributed to participants. For more information, call 978/281-1557, or visit namicapeann.org.
Open house
On Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, kids of all ages may join in family fun at the Manchester Historical Museum Hall. To register, visit https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Astronomy Club
Join Gloucester Area Astronomy Club on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester, to discuss what’s up in the sky, particularly the winter skies above us. No registration required. Meet on main floor. Questions? Email info@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Youth Writing Workshop
The Magnolia Library and Community Center is hosting the last session of a youth writing workshop for sixth- to eighth-graders who enjoy writing and reading, on Monday, Dec. 20, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The workshop, conducted by Magnolia resident and writer Linda Zoeller Anderson, asks the question, “What do you have to say for yourself?” Limited to 10 students, the cost of is $25. Zoeller, whose poetry has appeared in literary journals including “The Charles River Review” and “Alimentum, The Literature of Food,” will emphasize creativity and self-expression. For more information, email Zoeller at allwritegloucester@gmail.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/ywwmagnolia to register.
Pediatric vaccines
The Gloucester Health Department is collaborating with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to offer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gloucester High School Field House, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. The clinic will provide first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to up to 150 children ages 5 to 11 who have a signed parental/guardian consent form and are accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration for those 5 and older. It is a two-dose regimen, with three weeks between doses. Vaccines are free. Insurance is not required, but social distancing and masks are a must. Walk-ins are welcome, but advanced registration is recommended. Those 12 or older should use the Commonwealth’s Vaxfinder website to schedule an appointment. The clinic will be unable to vaccinate those 12 and older because the dosage differs from that for children ages 5 to 11.