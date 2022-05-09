Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
At Essex library
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is hosting these events. Unless otherwise noted as Zoom, events will take place at the library, 30 Martin St, Essex. All events are free. Questions? Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org, or call 978-768-7410.
Weekly Wednesday Story Hours —Stories, songs, finger plays, rhymes, crafts, and fun for Wee Ones, 0 to 2 years, at 9 a.m., followed by preschool session for 3- to 5-year-olds at 10 a.m.
Wednesday May 11, 7 p.m., How to break into movies & TV— Join Lenny Manzo, author, producer and director ,who'll share his knowledge of paths and strategies for working in the industry. For students and adults, in person, third-floor auditorium. Register at essexpl.org
Friday, May 13, 4 p.m., CRAFTERNOON for grades 6-12 — Learn wool needle felting by making the cutest hedgehog. Beginners will have fun learning this technique. Register at essexpl.org or manchesterpl.org
Thursday May 5, 6:30 p.m., College Essay Night — Join a local English teacher, who'll share tips and strategies for writing a compelling college application essay. Read sample essays, ask questions, leave with a brainstorming activity. No registration necessary, third-floor auditorium
At Sawyer Free Library
Sawyer Free Library is hosting events for people of all ages and interests. Unless otherwise noted, all events will take place at the library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester., and all questions, information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Weekly, Wednesdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Stories, Bubble, and Fun -— Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library.
Thursday, May 12, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Spring Musical Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson — a festive morning of Spring fun, stories, singing, dancing and playing music. Shine, outside in amphitheater. Rain, in the Friend Room! Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursday, May 12, 6 to 8 p.m., Books on Tap with Billy Baker — The library's new author series, Books on Tap, kicks off with Billy Baker, award-winning local author of "We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends," at Minglewood Harborside, at 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Joining in will be Kevin Phoenix, owner of Community Fitness Cape Ann. Appetizers served, drinks and food for purchase.
Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 12 noon, , Science Saturday with Marisa — Join Children's Librarian Marisa for a morning of family fun exploring facts and science topics through sensory play, stories, music, and movement. Great for families and children of all ages.
Tuesday, May 17, 24 and 31, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Mah-Jongg Lessons — Interested in learning how to play mah-jongg? Register for 4 lessons/class limit of 8. Registration required. Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325- 5500.
Thursday, May 19, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday — First- through fifth-graders join children's librarian Marisa Hall for an afternoon of questions, experiments, and discovery. Registration is required.
Thursday, May 19, 6 to 7 p.m., film showing: "Lives Well Lived" — The Gloucester Senior Center, and Sawyer Free Library's screening of the documentary to celebrate Older Americans Month. Questions? Contact bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Gloucester Genealogy Club — join local history librarian Julie Travers on an exploration of a genealogy search using online resources through the Library, then practice creating a family tree chart of your own and share your research. First of monthly Saturday tutorials. Questions? Contact jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, May 21, 2 to 4 p.m., Dementia Communication: Using Art and Art History to Connect — join artist, teacher, and author Siobhan McDonald to learn how to help seniors with memory loss. To conclude the library’s series, Of Sound Mind, inspired her interactive book. Questions? jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, May 26 at 6 to 7 p.m., "Winslow Homer: American Passage" — Author William R. Cross discussing and illustrating details of his book with slides of images and photos. No sign up, just show up.
Saturday, May 28 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Science Saturday with Marisa — Join Children's Librarian Marisa for a family-fun morning of facts and science topics through sensory play, stories, music, and movement. Families and kids of all ages. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Spring concerts
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation celebrates the music of Johann Sebastian Bach on Sunday, May 27, at 3 p.m., when a baroque ensemble plays Bach on period instruments directed by Mark Dupere. Featured will be "Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major," the Sinfonia from "Cantata Non sa che sia dolore," the "Violin Concerto," the Sinfonia from "Cantata Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbatas," and the "Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major." Tickets for the concerts are $45 for preferred seating, $30 for general seating and $10 for students, available at the door or at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org, where you will also find full details. The Gloucester Meetinghouse is located at the corner of Middle and Church streets, Gloucester.
'Planning Your Life'
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, "Planning Your Life — the Next Phase." This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is May 17— Elder Law; June 21—Getting Organized; July 19— Travel and Leisure; Aug, 16—Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18,— Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Indigenous Manchester
MANCHESTER — Manchester Historical Society & Museum, 10 Union St., is displaying Manchester's Indigenous artifacts on display at the museum Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 to 3 p.m. through through June 10. Questions? Call 978-526-7230, or visit http://www.manchesterhistory.org/MHS3_Home.html.
Rotenberg shows
The Cape Ann Museum will host an exhibit of large-scale works of Judi Rotenberg through July 3. A life-long Rockport summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner, Rotenberg has spent 40 years creating vivid, colorful floral still life paintings. Daughter of the late American Impressionist painter and longtime Cape Ann resident Harold Rotenberg, she has immersed herself in art since childhood, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. Classically trained and accomplished at portraiture, landscapes, and still lifes, she was selected as a copyist at the Louvre Museum in 2012-13. Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent work are alive with color and motion. In connection with the exhibition, the museum is presenting an encore of its 2019 program, Cape Ann Blossoms, May 14 and 15. Gallery talks are also planned and information on them and program details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org. The Cape Ann Museum is located ted at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale's Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Savvy Caregiver
The Savvy Caregiver is an evidence-based Program providing support, knowledge, and skills to caregivers of a person with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The program is designed for informal caregivers of those either living at home or planning to return home, and in a moderate stage of illness. Group discussions include exploration of the multiple roles of the caregiver, strategies to work with the behavioral symptoms of their care recipient and acknowledging emotional issues that often accompany care provision. A virtual Savvy Caregiver workshop is scheduled through May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. To register, please contact Linda Baker at SeniorCare 978-283-1750 ext. 527 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, hosts these events. For questions and more information about all programs listed below visit rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesdays, through May 16, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Climate Change With Massachusetts Audubon— Four-part series via Zoom. Registration a must at https://gpl.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/lifelong-learning-climate-change-conversations-with-mass-audubon/
Preschool Storytime, Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily for stories and songs on Zoom. Ages 0 to 5.
Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup for caregivers and children, Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., register for Zoom link.
Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you're concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0 to 2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library's Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Dogtown run
Register, then mark the calendar to lace up your shoes and join the 5-mile trail run through Dogtown on May 21. The action starts at 9 a.m. at Summit Avenue, Rockport entrance, and supports Cape Ann Trail Stewards. The entry fee — $25/$30 — includes a 1-year membership to Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS), race goodies, T-shirt, bragging rights, and a tax deductible donation. CATS maintains trails throughout Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester. For more information and registration, visit www.capeanntrailstewards.org.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in an exciting band concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert featuring the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.
Amal Clooney
SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney's visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Golf benefit
MIDDLETON — On Tuesday, May 31, Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament. A fundraiser to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County, it will be held at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or currently under construction in seven different towns. The day starts with a 1 p.m. shotgun and scramble format. A 'Golden Hammer Ticket' includes 2 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 Casino Hole and 2 strings; each of varying length, allowing the player to move their ball closer to the hole. Non-golfers can support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any if eight levels. For registration/information, https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.