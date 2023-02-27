Rummage Sale
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is offering a 50% off sale from March 1 to 31 in its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage. Winter clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children will be on sale, as well as artwork, sets of china and other selected red dot specials. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Singing lessons
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Chorus will offer three weeks of free singing lessons at 7 p.m. every Wednesday from March 8 to 22, at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, for men who love to sing. The course will be taught by Danvers Middle School music educator Billy Carleton. Registration is recommended, and all materials are free. Ability to read music is not required. For more information please call 866-462-7664, or email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this February. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 to 5 p.m., author talk with Sadeqa Johnson — join award winning author of ‘Yellow Wife’ – for an invigorating conversation about her new novel ‘The House of Eve.’ in which the lives of two women collide in an unexpected way. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 to 5 p.m., author talk with Cassandra Clare — join bestselling author of ‘The Mortal Instruments Series’ online snd learn about her new book in ‘The Last Hours’ series, Chain of Thorns. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., offers programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website’s events calendar, https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934. Also, please note: the library’s new hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday.
Monday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m., Monday Afternoon Book Club.— in the Trustees Room, discussing “The Other Wes Moore” by Wes Moore. Copies available at circulation desk. Questions? Email baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m., Modern Drama Discussion Group — in the Brenner Room discussing “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams. Copies at the circulation desk. Questions? email baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Monday, Feb, 27, 5:30 p.m., Notable Fiction Book Club — in the Brenner Room and on Zoom, discussing “Custom of the Country” by Edith Wharton. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net to add your name to the Notable Fiction list, and you will be sent a Zoom invite
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Story time — with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room for stories and songs for preschoolers; must be accompanied by caregiver.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m., Tuesday Movie Matinee— in the Brenner Room for the 2000 drama placed in 1970’s Virginia. Denzel Washington is an African-American high school football coach in a newly integrated school..
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play — Board Game Time for Adults at the library. While kids with caregivers and teens are not excluded, this group focuses on offering a laid-back afternoon for adults. In the Trustees Room. Just drop in!
Saturdays, We Craft!, 10 a.m. children’s room— join the craft table for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts are placed on the table at 10:00 a.m. and are available as long as supply lasts! No registration.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation.. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
At Essex library
ESSEX – February is fully scheduled for fun, leaning and creating at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Thursdays, March 2 and 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Bracelet Making — with June for ages 8 to 14. All materials supplied, snacks on hand. Registration required for techniques/designs that interest you. Only 10 spots, so register ASAP.
Mondays, Feb. 27 thru April 10, 3:30 p.m., F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities — a 7-week series for families and ages 3.5 to 6 are to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender.
Blood drives
These Red Cross blood drives are scheduled:
On Tuesday, Feb, 28, and Friday, March 17, both from 1 to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. Appointments may be scheduled at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. The Rev. Jim Achadinha may be contacted with questions a t978-281-4820, or frjim@ccgronline.com.
On Tuesday, Feb, 28, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org. .
Mondays, Feb. 27 — April 10, at 3:30 p.m., Families and children ages 3.5 to 6 — share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender. A seven week series, of F.E.E.D. —Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities. Visit: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/.
‘39 World’s Fair
Join Lappin Foundation and Gregg Philipson on Zoom on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. for an exploration of the 1939 New York World’s Fair from a social, political and Jewish perspective as the world was on the brink of World War II. Learn fascinating facts about what was designed to be the greatest industrial and cultural exposition of the century. This program is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information, email jane@lappinfoundation.org.