Auditions
This Sunday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., MAGMA, aka Movement Arts Gloucester MA, 11 Pleasant St., will host the Lanes Coven Theater Company’s in-person auditions for the 2023 season at Rockport’s Windhover Center for the Performing Arts. Though technically a union company, these auditions are open to non-union local actors on a stand-by basis, with a monitored sign-up list in the lobby. The company definitely want to audition local actors interested in what it does. There will be lunch breaks on both days. Please prepare either two contrasting monologues (one Shakespeare, ideally in verse) not to exceed four minutes. Alternatively, prepare for the roles being casting by visiting the website https://www.lanescoven.com/ , and going to “work with us.” Please bring your own sides and head shots/resumes.
Breakfast Fundraiser
SeniorCare Inc. will hold its 49th annual Meals on Wheels Breakfast Fundraiser at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., in downtown Gloucester on Friday, March 31, from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person and include a “wicked” buffet breakfast. Tickets are available online at www.seniorcareinc.org or may be purchased at the door. Proceeds will benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program. Sponsorship opportunities available. For information, call 978-281-1750 or visit www.seniorcareinc.org.
Rummage Sale
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is offering a 50% off sale through March 31. in its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage. Winter clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children will be on sale, as well as artwork, sets of china and other selected red dot specials. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Rain barrels
ROCKPORT — According to the EPA, rain barrels can save the average homeowner 1,300 gallons of water, decrease runoff and allow water to seep back into the ground slowly, thereby reducing polluted water run off. Rockport residents can use a rain barrel to be part of the solution. To participate in The Great American Rain Barrel Program, please visit: https://www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select Rockport as your town. Barrels are $89 each painted and $84 unpainted. NOTE: The DPW Garage Project is underway and the construction site will be unavailable for the scheduled rain barrel pickup. Consequently, the pickup location will be the upper parking lot at the Transfer Station on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Deadline for purchase is April 2 at midnight.
Mary Magdalene
All are invited to the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church Lenten Series, on the latest scholarly findings on Mary Magdalene from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Rice Smith, MDiv, ThM, PsyD., presents anew the power of Mary Magdalene as a figure through whom we understand the fluidity of being “woman”, as well as dimensions of the Christian message. Rev. Dr. Rice-Smith is an ordained United Church of Christ Minister with a special focus on trauma recovery, women in ministry and feminist theological studies. A free will donation of $10 is requested to cover the expense of this program. Snacks from Jesus’ culture and era will be provided.The series will be held in downstairs in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Please use the Coveted Yarn entrance..
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main Street, Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Lenten devotions
Lent, a time for prayer, penance, and almsgiving during which Christians are called to renew their faith in preparation for the celebration of the Resurrection at Easter, began Feb. 22.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport will observe the season according to the following schedule:
Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. on Fridays through March 31, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester.
The light is on for you: Mass, Confession & Eucharistic Adoration, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 13, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library open
A Little Lending Library for Children has opened at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center. An exciting new children’s books community sharing program, the library is located at the writing cottage on the campus of the community center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children’s Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this March. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, March 29, trip to Farmer Brown’s Farm Stand — Quality produce at reasonable prices from the best vendors. Pick up starts at 11 a.m. Register as noted.
Writing through Genres
The Gloucester Writers Center is hosting “Writing through the Genres,” classes from 10 a.m. to noon with Amesbury Poet Laureate Ellie O’Leary. The classes will run March 29 and April 5, 12, 19, and are for anyone who’s ever wanted to write and wondered what they would say and how you would say it. This introduction explores options, offering an opportunity to discover new avenues of expression. Places are limited. Suggested donation is $175. No one will be turned away regardless of donation ability. But registration is required at https://www.gloucesterwriters.org/edu-programs/workshop-writing-through-the-genres. The Gloucester Writers Center is at 126 East Main St., Gloucester.