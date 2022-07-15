Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Book sale
ROCKPORT — The Friends of Rockport Public Library will hold a book sale July 15 through 17 . New members are welcome to join. Choose from a large inventory of hardbacks and paperbacks, children’s books, CDs and videos. All profits support children’s programs, winter movie series, museum passes, author series, and other special projects that are not covered in the operating budget of the library. Sale hours are Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, 10 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 17, 1 to 5 p.m. The handicap accessible library is at Broadway and School Street www.rockportlibrary.org or 978-546-6934.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a great range of summer trips waiting for seniors. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Wednesdays, July 27 and Aug. 10 and 24, Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester — the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. Van pickup starts at 10:45 a.m.
Friday, July 15, Salem Willows— Sit by the sea and enjoy food, snacks and ocean air. Senior van pickup starts at 11a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20, monthly mystery ride— Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by 2 p.m.
Friday, July 22, trip to Trader Joe's — Burlington Coat Factory, and T.J. Maxx, Walmart. Van pick-up starts 10 a.m. Masks and van reservation required.
Friday, July 29, trip to Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers— Van pickup starts about 10 a.m. Seat reservations required.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisqua.m.— Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door's new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Senior Center has now resumed trips, and announces this excursion with transportation by motor coach. Prepaid registrations required by calling the Council on Aging, 978-546-2573, or stopping by the office at 58 Broadway.
Wednesday, Aug. 17, Charles Riverboat Cruise — a 70-minute narrated tour on the Charles River. The riverboat loops through Boston and Ca.m.—bridge past plenty of highlights and historic buildings. First, enjoy lunch at the Cheesecake Factory. Coach departs Rockport Park n’Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane at 10:15 a.m. and returns about 5 p.m. All expenses included in fee of $98, pre-paid by Aug. 1.
Poetry contest
WINCHENDON — The Beals Memorial Library in Winchendon seeks entries into the third annual Beals Prize for Poetry. Ten finalists will be chosen by the judges to read their work at the awards presentation on Thursday, Sept. 1. Prizes of $150, $75 and $50 will be awarded to the top three competition finalists. Submissions for the contest are being accepted through Sunday, July 31. Entrants may submit only one, original and unpublished poem. Submissions must be emailed to bealspoetryprize@gmail.com (Word docs preferred). Notification of receipt of entry will be via return email, and competition finalists will be notified on or before Aug. 19. The Beals Prize for Poetry is funded in part by the Winchendon Cultural Council and by the Friends of the Beals Memorial Library. Call the library at 978-297-0300 or go to bealslibrary.org for more information.
'Mr Fullerton'
"Mr Fullerton Between the Sheets" is Gloucester Stage Company’s steamy, eyebrow-raising return to the Gilded Age by way of a daring new play by Anne Undeland. Directed by Judy Braha, "Mr Fullerton" is a turn-of-the-century tale of unbridled passion inspired by Edith Wharton's love letters to her young lover, Morton Fullerton. Unearthed in the last 25 years, the letters tell of Wharton's discovery of love in all the bliss, heartbreak, and madness of her mid-life affair in early 20th century Paris. Staring Sarah Newhouse as Edith Wharton, and Ryan Winkles as Mr. Fullerton. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. through July 24 at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main S. For full details and information about tickets, now on sale, visit GloucesterStage.com..
At Essex library
ESSEX — At TOHP Burnham Essex Public Library this week, lots of fun things for kids of all ages. Note: Events are in person at the library, 30 Martin St, Essex. If registration is required, act quickly, as space is limited. Questions? Email April Wanner at awanner@essexpl.org. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Friday, July 15, 5 to 7 p.m.— Teen Henna Night — with Mandy of Wicked Good Henna, for grades 6 to 12, with beautiful, free henna design. Spaces limited, registration required at essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/teen-henna-night/
Saturdays, closed all summer through Labor Day.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back with local produce you won't find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following events. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer Reading Help for Students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children's Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Friday, July 15, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Fun Musical Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson - A festive morning of Summer fun, stories, singing, dancing, and playing music outside in the library a.m.—phitheater. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.