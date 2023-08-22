Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Quarry Dance 2023
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park and Windhover Center for Performing Arts once again present Quarry Dance! from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, near the Halibut Point Visitor Center, 4 Gott Ave., Route 127, in Rockport. New York City’s much acclaimed Allison Cook-Beatty Dance Company, brings cutting edge contemporary dance to the quarries of Rockport to bring attention to the importance of protecting these natural treasures. of Cape Ann for future generations. All are welcome to this free performance. For information, contact: windhover.org, or email: email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., Rockportoffers programming for one and all. Zoom and in-person require registration on the library event calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934
We Craft!, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, at craft table in the Children’s Room with new craft supplied weekly. No registration required
Free Play for ages 0 to 5, 10 a.m. on Mondays, with caregivers in the Brenner Room! Play materials provided.
LEGOs and Crafting, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. on Mondays, in the air-conditioned Brenner Room with the library’s LEGOs and crafting supplies. Kids under 0 with caregiver. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Preschoolers’ Storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, with Miss Emily and caregivers in the Brenner Room for stories and songs.
Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee, 2 p.m. on Tuesday, in Brenner Room.
Games People Play, 2 to 3:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, board game time. Laid-back afternoon for adults. Name the game, we have it so you can play it. Just drop in.
Babies and Books, 10 a.m. Thursdays, introduction to early literacy for babies 0-2 with caregivers in the Brenner Room.
Harvard Law School Legal Services Center On Zoom, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays. Help and guidance on a wide range of legal issues. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Essex Regional Social Worker Open Office Hours, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday of the month, with Jessie Palm, Social Worker, in the Trustees Room. All welcome to seek support, information or resource referrals in a confidential setting. No appointment necessary.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 4:15 p.m., Kids’ Summer Film Fun — in the Brenner Room, American fantasy comedy film based on a Roald Dahl book about a young girl who discovers her own special power. No registration required, just show up and enjoy.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 5 p.m. Virtual Author Talk: Deke Moulton & “Don’t Wait for your Monster” — a Zoom discussion celebrates Moulton’s debut book, a middle grade book about two vampire brothers who must set aside their differences to solve a series of murders. Q&A follows. Registration required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Zero Waste Kids: Birthdays, Lunches, etc, — with Sarah Robertson-Barnes on Zoom. Make children’s birthday parties and school lunches eco-friendly, low waste, more sustainable. All ages welcome! Registration required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Monday, Aug. 28, at 4:30 p.m. Notable Fiction Book Club — monthly in the Brenner Room, now discussing “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles. Copies available at circulation desk in the weeks before the meeting. For more info, email: baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 28, 3 to 4:15 p.m., Online adult ESOL English Conversation Group— practice speaking English, led by librarian at Boston Library. Requires basic Enlish language skills. The class requires basic English speaking skills; current Massachusetts residency. Registration required at: literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7 to 8:30 p.m., practice speaking English, led by librarian at Boston Library. Requires basic Enlish language skills. The class requires basic English speaking skills; current Massachusetts residency. Registration required at: literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons Youth Group — in the Trustees Room. Registration required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., ESOL Intermediate Reading and Discussion Class—- on Zoom. each week, we will read aloud a news article or short story, review new vocabulary, discuss .content. Current Massachusetts residency required. Email: literacyservices@bpl.org or call: 617-859-2446 to register.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2 to 3:15 p.m., Online adult ESOL English Conversation Group— practice speaking English, led by librarian at Boston Library. Requires basic Enlish language skills. The class requires basic English speaking skills; current Massachusetts residency. Registration required at: literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Thursdays, 10 a.m., Babies and Books— a fun, relaxed introduction to early literacy for babies 0-2 with caregivers. Drop by the Brenner Room.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 4 p.m., first meeting of virtual Rainbow Book Club— an LGBTQIA book club for teens 13-18! Cohosted on Zoom by MA libraries to generate discussion. This month, “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas. Register for Zom linke at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, Harvard Law School Legal Services Center –- Virtual Drop-in hours on Zoom. Advice and referral information about civil legal issues including consumer loans, criminal record sealing or expungement (CORI), disability rights, divorce, custody and child support questions, housing law and tenants’ rights, LGBTQ+ related concerns, military record corrections, Social Security and public benefits such as SNAP and veterans benefits, small claims court problems, and tax issues. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.