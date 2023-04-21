Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event .
Dems brunch
The Gloucester Democratic City Committee hosts its Annual Democratic Brunch, 11 a.m., on Sunday, April 30, at the Elks on Bass Rocks. This year, the committee welcomes Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff, and others — including members of the Gloucester City Council and School Committee. Mayor Greg Verga will serve as honorary chief greeter and offer an official welcome. And the biannual Charles McCarthy Lifetime Achievement Award will go to long-time committee members Michael and Candace Wheeler. The Public Service Committee will be holding its annual Diaper Drive to raise money for The Open Door. Please see Mary Kingsley at our public service booth to make a donation. For tickets or become a sponsor, visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/gdccbrunch23. Checks for $65 a ticket (payable to the Gloucester Democratic City Committee) should be mailed to PO Box 111, Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Email Chair@GloucesterDemocrats.org or call 978-239-2205.
Craft Fair
The Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., is hosting a Craft Fair on Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as a fundraiser for the Special Needs Dancers. Among the 30 artisans and crafters will be Cape Ann Sea Salt, Ardizzoni Photography, The Salty Sea Gypsy, J Quirky Crafts, Glosta Sea Glass Creations, Facepainting Sisters, Stephine’s Scents, Rocky Neck Aprons, The Rooster’s Closet, Crochet Mama, A & C Custom Creations, Cape Ann Art Gallery, Be Wreath Me, Be Lo the Sea, Sew Nice and many more.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please stop by the Council on Aging office, 10 Central St., or call 978-526-7500.
Friday, April 21, trip to Walmart in Danvers — senior van pick up starts 10 a.m. Register as noted
Tuesday, April 25, noon, Lunch of the Month at the Congregational Chapel, catered by the Causeway Restaurant. $10 per person open to the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations required by April 20. Transportation available.
Wednesday, April 26, Monthly Mystery Ride — senior van pick-up begins at noon, return by 2 p.m. Reservation needed.
Friday, April 28, trip to the Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy in Andover. Lunch at Grassfields, a steak and seafood restaurant. Museum is free; lunch on your own. Senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Return around 2 p.m. Register as noted.
Wednesday, May 3, trip to see the Essex County Needlecraft Guild 50th Anniversary Needlecraft Exhibit at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. Van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Return by around 1 p.m. Free. Register as noted.
Wednesday, May 10, lunch trip to The China Jade Restaurant in Beverly. Then head over to Dollar Tree! Van pickup starts around 11a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16, lunch trip to The Maple Street Bistro, a student-run restaurant at Essex Tech in Danvers. Entrée, salad, roll, beverage, and dessert: $15 per person. Van pickup starts 10:15 a.m. for 11 a.m. lunch reservation. Return by 1:30 p.m. Reserve your seat by May 11, as noted above.
Library appeal
MANCHESTER — By the end of April, Manchester residents will receive the annual appeal brochure from Friends of the Manchester Public Library The appeal will also publicize the Friends’ Annual Meeting scheduled for Manchester Community Hall on May 16. Two Young Adult local authors, Sarah Patt and Jeffrey Denoncour, will read from their latest books and attendees also will learn about the library’s plans to expand its presentations and programs. All are welcome. The annual Book Donation Drive is underway to support the Friends’ annual Used Book Sale on Aug. 5.
Beach cleanup
On Saturday, April 22, at 9 a.m., the Cape Ann Climate Coalition Interfaith Group invites the community to its second Annual Earth Day Gathering at Good Harbor Beach. The event begins with a beach-clean up. At 9:30 a.m., the Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault and members of the group will lead an interfaith ritual of gratitude, lament, and hope. This event is co-sponsored by the Annisquam Village Creation Care Team, Clean The Creek, and the Piping Plover Ambassadors.
Equine Expo
TOPSFIELD — The Essex County Trail Association hosts its 28th Equine EXPO & Tack Sale on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Topsfield Fairgrounds Arena, off Route 1. Demonstrations will include gaited and Fjord horses, trick training and natural horsemanship training. Vendors will offer new and used items for the horse, rider or driver, and farm. Parking is free and the building is accessible to everyone. An admission fee of $5 (kids under 10 Free) goes towards maintaining trails in the association’s six member towns.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Gloucester census
The census is conducted annually in the City of Gloucester as required by state law. Keeping resident information up to date is helpful for public safety, state/federal funding and remaining an active voter at the address you are registered to vote. Please review the instructions on the census form, sign and return as soon as possible. You may do so either of two ways. 1) By mailing the completed form back to the city clerk’s office, or 2) Leaving it in the drop box in the hallway outside the city clerk’s office. Please note: due to a printing error for some voters, the voter registration status field in column “A” is not complete. However, the Secretary of State’s office is the official record and that should be correct. You may check your voter registration at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by contacting the city clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this March. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.