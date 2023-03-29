Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Community gardens
Backyard Growers will host a ribbon-cutting of the expanded Burnham’s Field Community Garden this Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m. in conjunction with the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. Over 50 low- to moderate-income downtown Gloucester households will grow food in this urban community garden this season. Backyard Growers will also host a compost top-off of the garden’s bed thanks to its partnership with Black Earth Compost, as well as its annual Free Seed Swap & Giveaway — all in the same location.
At Essex library
ESSEX – Spring comes fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0-2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Friday, March 31, 3 to 5 p.m., Puzzle Palooza — Teens grades 6 to 12, grab a teammate and register for our first puzzle contest 300 pieces, prizes and food!. Register at essexpl.org/events
Monday, April 3, Essex Community Read — Books available at the library starting today. This month’s book is: ‘Swimming to the “Top of the Tide: Finding Life Where Land and Water Meet,” by Patricia Hanlon who will be keynote speak a library event May 18.
Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., Gardening Series — Join Holly and a guest speaker as they discuss the do’s and don’ts for a successful growing season for annuals and perennials on the library’s 3rd floor.
Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m., Celebrate Earth Day — with sculptor Ryan Kelly. Participants creating a wire tree. Registration a must at essexpl.org/events.
The Old Sloop Presents
On Saturday, April 1, The Kemp Harris Group takes the stage at the Old Sloop. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. with ‘Northwest Fox’ opening. at ‘The Old Sloop Presents,’ at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport: handicap-accessible. Visit oldslooppresents.org for more information and tickets.
Cursillo Ultreya
ESSEX — The Cape Ann Cursillo Community will be hosting its next Ultreya Potluck on Friday, March 31, at St. John the Baptist Church, 52 Main St. in Essex. Pot luck starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Ultreya follows at 7 p.m. All are welcome and need not to have made a Cursillo Encounter weekend to attend. For more info please call Albie Mitchell @978-879-3655 or e-mail albiemitchell@me.com.