Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Blackburn Brewfest
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 17, and head to Stage Fort Park for Cape Ann’s first beer festival, “The Blackburn Brewfest.” The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has rounded up more 20 breweries from Cape Ann, the North Shore, and across New England to showcase their best brews at Gloucester’s historic waterfront park to anyone 21 and older. This Brewfest debut from the chamber’s Next Gen Committee also rounds up regional food trucks and live music. Over The Bridge will be on hand with a reggae-rock-hip-hop soundtrack, and there will be lawn games. Proceeds will support local non-profits through the Cape Ann Community Foundation, established by the chamber to award grants for projects supporting educational, social service, recreational and economic initiatives throughout Cape Ann. Tickets will be on sale soon, so follow Next Gen’s Facebook Page. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event, should contact Olivia at olivia@capeannchamber.com.
Produce for seniors
MANCHESTER — The Massachusetts Farmer’s Market Coupon Program, hosted by SeniorCare Inc. and the Manchester Council on Aging, is designed to give older adults the opportunity to eat more locally grown fresh vegetables and fruits, enjoy the health benefits and support local farmers. This year instead of issuing Farmers Market Coupons, bags of fresh produce from local farms will be distributed. Eligible seniors will receive two fresh produce bags on August 10 and 31. Participation is limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information, contact the COS office at Town Hall. You must be least 60 years of age, have a monthly income at or below $2,127 for a one-person household or $2,873 for a two-person household or participate in at least one of the following means-tested programs: food stamps/SNAP, fuel assistance/low-income home energy assistance, MassHealth, Medicaid, transitional assistance, or emergency aid.