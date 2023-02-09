Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Blood Drive
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and the American Red Cross are hosting an upcoming blood drive on Tuesday, Feb, 28, in the Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St, Gloucester, from 1 to 6 p.m. Donors may join this lifesaving mission by scheduling an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. Questions? Contact Father Jim Achadinha at978-281-4820, or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
At Essex library
ESSEX – February is fully scheduled for fun, leaning and creating at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m., Buildwave: A STEM Adventure— Kindergarten to sixth-grade workshop that feels like a video game, with building materials including “Lego” “PlusPlus” and custom-made Buildwave materials. Audiovisual setup features animations and music. For more about Buildwave, visit: www.buildwave.com.
Monday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier— in recognition of Black History Month, author Ted Reinstein discusses his book, in person, third floor auditorium. No registration.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m., Community Book Group — Discussion of “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz. New comers welcome.
Coming to the Children’s Room during February Break — Register now, for this informative, interactive sharing of mammals, insects, reptiles and more.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4 to 5 p.m, Hearthside Book Group— to discuss ‘The Sweetness of Water’ by Nathan Harris. at the library or on Zoom. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for more information. Copies at the circulation desk, curbside pickup or by home delivery.
Wednesday, Feb. 15. 7 to 8 p.m., Abolition’s Foot Soldiers: Female Anti-Slavery Societies — in Antebellum Massachusetts. The distinctively feminist contours of antebellum abolitionism and how its successes and failures can inform contemporary feminist organizing.
Thursdays, Feb. 16 and 23, March 2 and 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Bracelet Making — with June for ages 8 to 14. All materials supplied, snacks on hand. Registration required for techniques/designs that interest you. Only 10 spots, so register ASAP.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Diversity Book Group — “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown. Group meets monthly at the library. Book copies available at the front desk for reading a month prior. February we will read and discuss “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown.
Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m., Family Movie Afternoon — (date changed from Feb. 4) in the Children’s Room.A 2018 animated, super-hero story, with sequel coming in June. Recommended for ages 8+.
Mondays, Feb. 27 thru April 10, 3:30 p.m., F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities — a 7-week series for families and ages 3.5 to 6 are to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender
{h3 class=”p1”}Shakespeare auditions{/h3}
{p class=”p1”}Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe is looking for actors and crew for its spring production of Christopher Marlowe’s “King Edward II.” Rehearsals, starting March 14, and performances the last week of April and first week of May will be at the Annisquam Village Hall on Leonard Street in Gloucester. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Performances will be Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. On stage or off, come and take part in Cape Ann’s oldest currently active community theater. For more information or to audition, email cast2008@prodigy.net.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com..
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Closed: The library will be closed through Friday, Feb. 10, for updates to the Reference Room. Curbside pickup will be available during usual library hours on Friday, Feb. 10.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Feb. 9 and 10, Valentine card-crafting kits for children available for curbside pick-up— card crafting station available Saturday, Feb. 11. 2 cards, envelopes and stamps. reserve your kit at pick-up it up curbside.
Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., Seaside Saturday in the Children’s Room— themed stories, crafts and activities. Please register on their website or call: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com, or call 978-468-5489.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m, to 12:30 p.m., Cookbook Throwdown — second Saturday of every month with recipes from our library shelves. February’s pick is “One-pan Wonders: fuss-free meals for your sheet pan, Dutch oven, skillet, roasting pan, casserole, and slow cooker” by the editors at America’s Test Kitchen. Sign up for a recipe online and bring your dish on Saturday, Feb. 11, with utensils needed.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to noon, Mindfulness Meditation — with Alida Bryant, Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. Guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested but not required for every other Thursday in February and March.
At Eliot House
The Gloucester Writers Center welcomes New York Times best-selling author and Gloucester resident Peter Swanson to a special evening at the Eliot House, 18 Edgemoor Road, Gloucester, on Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Hear Swanson read from his work and then be joined by Kevin Carey, coordinator of creative writing at Salem State University, to discuss the life and craft of writing. Swanson is the author of eight novels, including “The Kind Worth Killing,” winner of the New England Society Book Award and finalist for the CWA Ian Fleming Steel Dagger; “Her Every Fear,” an NPR book of the year; and his most recent, “Nine Lives.” Seating is limited at this event, so email adam@gloucesterwriters.org ASAP to save spot.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this February. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 to 8 p.m., author talk with Lana Harper – New York Times bestselling author Lana Harper discusses the third installment of her book ‘The Witches of Thistle Grove’ series, Back in a Spell. On Zoom. for link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Friday, Feb. 10, 2 to 5 p.m., Valentine’s Day Crafts to go — fun, festive Valentine’s Day crafts to bring home and make with your child. Pick up at Children’s Services at SFL@ 21 Main St Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-515-6349.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following programs on tap for seniors to get your New Year off to a great start. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Friday, Feb. 10, trip to the Peabody and Danvers Malls — Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, trip to Wegmans in Burlington — with lunch at their Market Café. Senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m. Return expected around 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17, trip to Walmart in Danvers. — Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m.