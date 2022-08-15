Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
School clothing
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offering special tables of back-to-school clothing in its Regal Rummage Shop starting Wednesday, Aug. 17. Check out quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages. Donations of quality children’s clothing will also be also welcomed, so that all of Gloucester’s children will have what they need to start the school year. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Quarry strikes
ROCKPORT — Labor unrest and economic depression led to the end of the century’s-old granite quarrying industry. Bring your brown-bag lunch and join Les Bartlett for a presentation at Halibut Point State Park in the newly renovated Visitor Center. Learn about this historic time period, and how it affected Rockport’s own quarrying industry, Friday, Aug 26, from noon to 2 p.m. Halibut Point State Park is located at 4 Gott Ave., Rockport. Questions? Call 978-546-2997.
Firefighters exam
Individuals who are interested in pursuing a career with the Gloucester Fire Department may apply now for the 2022 Municipal Firefighter written examination. The exam is meant to establish an eligible list from which to fill firefighter vacancies in civil service cities and towns in Massachusetts. The exam is scheduled to begin on Oct. 24, with an application deadline of Aug. 30. A late fee will be assessed to those who file applications after deadline. To apply, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/2022-municipal-firefighter-examination. You must be 19 years of age on or before Oct. 24, to apply. Written examinations will be held at various sites across the state, and there is a fee of $75. Following the written test, candidates will receive a notice to appear for an entry-level physical ability test.
Car show
ESSEX — The Essex Police Department has announced the return of its antique car show after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The show will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the municipal lot at 24 Martin St. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 18, also from 1 to 4 p.m. Classic, antique, muscle, and special interest cars, and trucks and motorcycles are welcome to enter. There is no fee to enter a vehicle, and all ages are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Officer James Romeos at 978-768-6200, ext. 5006, or email him at jromeos@essexma.org.
Waterfront Festival
On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gloucester’s historic Stage Fort Park becomes home to the Waterfront Festival as 175 artists and crafters show and sell their works, with live music, food, and fun for the whole family. Admission is free, handicap accessible, and the event will be held rain or shine. Friendly pets are welcome on leash. There is a fee to park at beach parking lot, but otherwise, just come on over to Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. This event is sponsored by Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
Schooner Adventure
On Sunday, Aug. 28, treat yourself to a Musical Sail from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., aboard the schooner Adventure, featuring Marina Evans and Bernardo Baglioni. Complimentary beverages; BYOPicnics. For tickets and more information, visit https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com/e/musical-sail-400
Ice cream social
The Lanesville Community Center will hold an ice cream social on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. The ice cream’s from Richardson’s and the event is free. There’ll be story readings outside the Writers Cottage. The Lanesville Community Center is located at 8 Vulcan St., Gloucester. Visit wwwlanesvillecommunitycenter.org.
‘Americans Flags’
Cape Ann Museum is now showing “Americans Flags,” an exhibition of works by Tim Ferguson Sauder, an artist, designer and professor in the practice of design at Olin College of Engineering. On view at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green (CAM Green), the exhibition explores American identity through the creation of flags constructed by using mark-making collected from the different people and places that make up our now polarized country, to encourage discussion about awareness of and empathy for the many different people that make up America. Sauder worked with the CAM Teen Council to create both indoor and outdoor installations for this show.
Events related to this show are:
Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m., CAMTalks: Americans Flagswith Tim Sauder — Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 to 4 p.m. Brazilian Independence Day Celebration — Downtown Campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 24, 12 to 4 p.m., Indigenous Heritage Day— . Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester.
Carillon concerts
Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish and the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport are again offering Summer Carillon Concerts. Luann Pallazola, Cynthia Cafasso, and Thomas Dort have prepared programs that include familiar classics and international pieces, popular hymns and songs, patriotic melodies, and selections for children. Installed in 1922, the church’s carillon bells were the first toned set in the U.S. Although the bells can be heard from blocks away, the sound is best near the church. This year, Our Lady’s Guild will sell cold drinks, snacks, and even Super Raffle tickets to support the parish’s planned repair and restoration of the church’s historic bell towers. Concerts are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, email Pallazola at lpallazola@gmail.com.