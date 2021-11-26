Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Love Cape Ann auction
The second online Love Cape Ann Fundraising virtual auction is accepting bids now through Friday, Nov. 26. Bid on a fantastic assortment of restaurant cards, harbor tours, overnight stays on the water, art, and more. Register to bid at https://bit.ly/3CJOPSC. To check out items, visit https://cacc2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., until year-end. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Town Hall, second floor, 2 to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Rockport renewals
Art exhibit
MANCHESTER — Barby Almy, a resident of Manchester for 50 years and co-owner of Beach Street Studios, is exhibiting her photography at Santander Bank, 17 Union St. in Manchester, through Dec. 5.
Christmas in the Cove
The Pigeon Cove Circle will be host its annual Christmas in the Cove holiday fair on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6 Breakwater Ave., Rockport. Local vendors will be selling handmade items. There will also be a bake sale and silent auction items. Coffee and pastries will be served followed by a luncheon of fish or clam chowder, soup, and hot dogs.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Yoga on the lawn
On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/
Chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3-5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500
Makers Market
On Sunday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Magnolia Library and Community Center will host the Cape Ann Makers Market (CAMM), with more than 25 creative Cape Ann artisans, crafters and makers offering handmade jewelry, pottery, painting, photography, woodworking, fiber arts, candles, hand-harvested sea salts, specialty jams, body care and much more. The library will also be holding Holiday Book Fair with Gloucester author Susan M. Lovett signing her book “Proof of Consequences” and holiday floral arrangements by All Purpose Flowers. No admission, street parking, rain or shine at 1 Lexington Ave., Gloucester. Vendor fees support the library.
Cape Ann Symphony
Cape Ann Symphony is back and launching its 70th season with music director Yoichi Udagawa, kicking off with its traditional holiday concert on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2 pm at the Dolan Performing Arts Center at Ipswich High School on 134 High Street, Ipswich; and on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium on 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. For tickets and information, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org. Please note: Attendees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test within 72 hours prior to the event. Masks will also be required.
Youth Writing Workshop
The Magnolia Library and Community Center is hosting a youth writing workshop for sixth- to eighth-graders who enjoy writing and reading, Mondays, 4:30 to 6 p.m., now to Dec. 20. The workshop, conducted by Magnolia resident and writer Linda Zoeller Anderson, asks the question, “What do you have to say for yourself?” Limited to 10 students, with rolling admissions, the cost per 90-minute session is $25, but the first session is free no matter when you start. Zoeller, whose poetry has appeared in literary journals including “The Charles River Review” and “Alimentum, The Literature of Food,” will emphasize creativity and self-expression. Sessions include read-aloud, discussion, free-writing, sharing, reflection, and examination of writing styles in literature, poetry, and pop culture. Writers will keep a notebook for short assignments and journaling. For more information, email Zoeller at allwritegloucester@gmail.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/ywwmagnolia to register.
At the Sawyer Free
These events scheduled at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For more information or to register, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500:
Monday, Nov. 29, 7 to 8 p.m., Virtual Best Selling Author Series: Lynne Reeves discusses her latest thriller, “Dangers Of An Ordinary Night,” a mystery thriller set in Boston, in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Lisa Genova, via Zoom. Registration required.
Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cook-a-Book Book Club meets. December’s theme is “Your Winter Holidays Around the World.” Make a global recipe from a cookbook checked out from the library or home and share it in a group meal, weather dependent, in library’s amphitheater or the Friends Room. Registration required. Questions? mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call the library.
Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 to 4 p.m., “Trout on the Edge” presented by Peter Johnsen, who documented his global explorations documenting the biological diversity of salmon and the people connected to it. Registration not required.
Thursday, Dec. 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday! with Children’s Librarian Marisa. Questions, experiments and discovery for first- through fifth-graders. Space limited, registration required. Questions? Marisa Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call the library.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book group with a kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook, and a reader’s guide of discussion. Pick up kit through the library’s online booking system for distribution, collect and return to the library. Includes 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester.
Linked-in Learning: Access new online resource for free with a library card. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts.
Wreath sale
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport, will hold its annual Wreath Sale on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the front church courtyard. A selection of mixed green wreaths and swags will be offered. All proceeds benefit the church’s mission outreach programs.
Holiday baskets
The Open Door is seeking donations for its annual Holiday Basket program. Each $30 donation provides a holiday basket to a local household, complete with a 14-pound turkey, gravy, dinner rolls, stuffing mix, cranberries, apples, carrots, squash and potatoes. To donate online, visit foodpantry.org. Or make checks payable to The Open Door, with “turkey” on the memo line and mail to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester MA 01930. Clients of The Open Door who wish to request a basket, call 978-283-6776 or visit foodpantry.org.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, in case of rain, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Parent mentoring
Parenting can be hard. Share your experience and lessons learned with another parent looking for a peer. Meet face-to-face weekly, enjoy activities together, strengthen confidence and self-esteem, get assistance in connecting with local resources, and talk confidentially about life’s challenges through one-on-one relationships between community volunteers and parents. This Pathways for Children program provides support to caregivers in obtaining their vocational, educational, and parenting goals. Pathways for Children is located at 29 Emerson Ave, Gloucester. If you’re interested, either as a mentor or a parent, contact social worker Tanya Cornetta at 978-515-5382 or tcornetta@pw4c.org.
Christmas Fair
St. Paul Lutheran Church will host its Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1123 Washington St. in Lanesville. The fair features gift baskets and raffles; hand-decorated wreaths, centerpieces, and Yule logs; plus a baked goods table which will have nisu; a silent auction; crafts, jewelry, and other tables full of surprises. Dave’s famous fish chowder will also be available for carry out.
Rockport UU Fair
ROCKPORT — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport Holiday Fair will be held on Saturday, Dec 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 4 Cleaves St, Rockport. Festive, fun, and full of goodies.
Annisquam sale
Mark your calendars for Saturday Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Annisquam Historical Society’s pre-holiday sale featuring copies of historic photographs, plus mugs and books featuring a variety of historic images taken from its collection. The Annisquam Historical Society is located at 7 Walnut St., Gloucester, between 32 and 36 Leonard St. For more information, email info@annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.
Manchester open house
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Garden Club invites visitors to the free Holiday Open House at the historic Trask House, decked out in its period holiday glory. Open house hours are Friday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m., to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m.; and continuing Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 6 to 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also, on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, kids of all ages may join in family fun at the Manchester Historical Museum Hall. To register, visit https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Dinner for seniors
MANCHESTER — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the Manchester Masons invite all Manchester senior citizens to the Annual Holiday Turkey Dinner. This seasonal event is festive, free of charge and will be held at the Manchester Masonic Lodge starting at 4:30 p.m. for appetizers and dinner. The first 80 Manchester senior citizens who call for a reservation will get to join in the feast. The Council on Aging van will be available for transportation to and from the Masonic Lodge. Call 978-526- 7500 by Dec. 2, for a reservation and to save a seat on the van.
Art sale for teachers
Author and education consultant Karen Gross creates multimedia work that acknowledges trauma through her “Don’t Erase Me” series and will be selling trauma supportive acrylics and prints on canvas through Dec. 15 to benefit the Virtual Teachers’ Lounge (virtualteacherslounge2021.com), a program that supports teachers. Among the works are her series, “Don’t Erase Me” — a Pop Art-inspired series using colorful rub erasers. Links to all works for sale may be found at www.facebook.com/karengrossedu and by searching “Don’t Erase Me” at https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/619829035709226
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join Pre-K Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Bootstraps
Beverly Bootstraps now offers its Back-to-School Backpack Program to Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School families on tight budgets. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling and advocacy, as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St. in Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
Holiday Fund
Action Inc., Pathways for Children, and Wellspring House Inc. are working together on the second annual Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund, now underway toward bringing holiday gifts and cheer to the most economically vulnerable children in Gloucester, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester, and Rockport. Last year’s fund raised more than $110,000 which provided more than 400 local families with gift cards for 1,064 children. With so many struggling with lost wages, lack of childcare, and financial instability, the need in the community will be great. Donations may be made online at www.capeannkids.org