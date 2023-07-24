Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Art sale
ROCKPORT — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway in Rockport, will hold its annual Art Sale from Friday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 13. The opening reception will be Friday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Hours are Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale features a fine selection of painting, sculpture, and crafts by beloved St. Mary’s artists, as well as artists and artisans from the local community.
Bard in meadow
ROCKPORT — Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will present Shakespeare Upon Millbrook, an Elizabethan variety show featuring scenes, sonnets, and songs from the works of William Shakespeare. Performances are Aug. 5 and 6, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Rockport’s Millbrook Meadow, on Beach Street opposite Front Beach. Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted to benefit Rockport Millbrook Meadow Conservancy, and the CAST Scholarship Fund.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500.
Tuesday, July 25, Senior Summer Cookout at Tuck’s Point — lunch served at noon, $12 per senior citizen. Prepaid reservations by July 20. Van available for transportation.
Wednesday, July 26, monthly mystery ride somewhere on the North Shore. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by 2 p.m.
Friday, July 28, trip to Walmart in Danvers — senior van pick up starts 10 a.m.